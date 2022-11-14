Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany Bharat, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment & heavy machinery participated in the India StoneMart exhibition in Jaipur. The four-day exhibition poised to be a perfect platform for Sany to exhibit their state-of-the-art equipment to consumers from across the globe and forge business ties. Some of their latest rock breakers and excavators were displayed at the exhibition. When it comes to innovation, design and productivity, Sany Bharat's products have emerged as a game changer in contributing to various infrastructure activities across India.

Speaking on the occasion Shashank Pandey, Head of Excavator & Motor Grader Business Unit, Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Sany is proud to have participated in this event which is touted to be the largest in stone industry. It is imperative to mention here that our rock breakers and excavators are widely used in Quarry, Urban construction, infrastructure, road construction, landscape engineering, mining, and so on. They play a vital role in the Stone industry. Amongst the various attachments that come with our equipment, our excavator-mounted hydraulic rock breakers deserve a special mention here which ranges from 3 to 20 tonne. I am sure this exhibition will prove to be a great success for team Sany."

The machines displayed at the exhibition:

- SY140C-9S Quarry: This is a heavy duty 14T hydraulic excavator which offers best in class performance both in productivity and fuel efficiency. The machine has a powerful engine with a rated power of 100.5 HP @2200 rpm. It has a bucket capacity of 0.72 Cum with a 14030 kg operating weight- SY225C-10 GENe: This is a Biodiesel compliant machine specially developed for the 22 ton premium segment in the Indian market; this is an Energy Efficient machine that is 8 per cent more productive and 11 per cent more fuel efficient as compared to other 22 ton class options available in the market.- SY240C-9HD GraMa: This is a24.4Ton Heavy Duty excavator is specially designed for Marble & Granite applications. Equipped with brand new features like Ultra Heavy-Duty track chain, robust scoop bucket to handle Granite & Marble blocks, Power boost hydraulic system.- SY390-10HD GraMa: The 39Ton Heavy Duty excavator comes with brand new features like Ultra Heavy-Duty track chain, robust scoop bucket to handle Granite & Marble blocks, Power boost hydraulic system, Long Drain service intervals.- SYB250(ROCK BREAKER): SYB250 Rock Breaker is the most powerful and high performing rock breaker which is compatible with the excavator weight class of 18-26 tons. They are highly efficient and adaptable which makes the machine extremely versatile. It has a chisel with high impact wear resistive material for enhanced durability and performance.

With best in class equipment, ultramodern and global quality product range, great infrastructure, strong manpower, and dealership network, Sany Bharat has become a key player in infrastructure equipment industry. Their products are a front runner in the industry with features like technologically advanced design, fuel efficiency, superior performance, high reliability and advanced ergonomic features. As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly - Sany India plans to make inroads into untapped markets and gain potential customers. Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany Bharat offers the widest range of construction machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany Bharat invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany Bharat offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touch points across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 23000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany Bharat has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

