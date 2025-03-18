New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In a step towards energy transition and achieving the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday virtually flagged off the Electrolysers manufactured by L&T under "Make-in-India" for a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant being set up at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla.

In line with the decision to develop Kandla Port as a Green Hydrogen Hub, DPA Kandla initiated action in December 2024 for setting up an operated 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant (to be subsequently scaled up to 10 MW capacity), marking a pioneering effort towards sustainable energy adoption in India's maritime sector.

The primary objective of this plant is to provide engineers and technicians with crucial exposure to the production, storage and handling ecosystem of Green Hydrogen.

Recognizing L&T as a proven leader in the Green Hydrogen space, having already established a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Hazira (inaugurated by the Prime Minister over a year ago, DPA entrusted the manufacturing of these electrolysers to L&T.

L&T successfully manufactured these 1 MW electrolysers in a record time of just three months.

Electrolysers are the most crucial component of any Green Hydrogen plant, playing a pivotal role in hydrogen generation.

With the site work already completed at Kandla, these electrolysers will soon be assembled on-site to kickstart operations.

The Green Hydrogen Plant is targeted to be fully operational by July 2025. Its estimated production capacity is 18 kg of Green Hydrogen per hour, translating to approximately 80-90 tonnes per year.

This will make DPA Kandla the first port in the country to have set up an operational Green Hydrogen plant within the port limits, using indigenous Electrolysers.

The facility's Green Hydrogen will be utilized to generate clean energy through Fuel Cells, paving the way for self-sustaining and eco-friendly power solutions at the port.

Additionally, DPA has ambitious plans to integrate Green Ammonia production by incorporating the necessary modules into the plant. (ANI)

