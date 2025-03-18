On March 17, riots erupted in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, resulting in violence that left several police personnel and civilians injured. The unrest prompted authorities to impose a curfew in several parts of the district. The riots began when around 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, to protest in favour of removing Aurangzeb’s grave. During the protest, they burned a symbolic green cloth filled with cow dung cakes. It is still not established how the clashes eventually happened that led to the violence. However, several arrests have been made. Nagpur Violence: 5 FIRs Registered, Over 50 Detained After Clashes Over Demand To Remove Aurangzeb’s Tomb (Watch Video).

The protests against Aurangzeb’s tomb can be linked to heightened religious sentiments following the release of the Hindi film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film depicts Sambhaji Maharaj’s conflict with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna, culminating in Sambhaji’s capture and death.

The film’s extended final act graphically portrays Sambhaji’s torture, evoking strong emotional reactions among viewers in Maharashtra, where the Maratha empire is held in high regard. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

Videos went viral showing audience members in tears and chanting slogans after watching the film. Chhaava has been a box office blockbuster, continuing to draw crowds in theatres. It has also been promoted by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Chhaava has also faced criticism for exacerbating tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Several right-wing groups have drawn parallels between Aurangzeb, a Mughal emperor who died over 300 years ago, and present-day followers of Islam. The film’s portrayal of Aurangzeb has sparked demands for the removal of his tomb in Nagpur, with some politicians supporting the cause. This likely contributed to the protests that unfolded in Nagpur.

Following the Nagpur riots, netizens were quick to blame Chhaava and its lead actor, Vicky Kaushal, for fuelling the volatile situation that led to the violence.

Netizens Slam Vicky Kaushal and 'Chhaava'

'F*ck You Kaushal'

I hate celebrities who fuel the right-wing agenda through their films, profiting from hate while the poor suffer in the resulting riots and division. F*ck you Kaushal! pic.twitter.com/KAKRUU3b77 — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) March 18, 2025

'Blood is in Your Hands'

Fuck you Vicky Kaushal and big fuck you to Chhaava's writer, producer and director. You guys were fully aware of what this propaganda-fueled movie would do to the minorities. This whole communal violence was instigated by you all.Blood is in your hands. pic.twitter.com/TDQUMHUs8G — lady don meow 🐈 (@cancel_orange2) March 18, 2025

'All Credit Goes To'

'Art Never Exists in Vacuum'

Now that we have riots in Nagpur, I hope Vicky Kaushal, the director Laxman Utekar and the entire team of Chhaava are mighty proud of their efforts. You can't plead ignorance and wash your hands off whatever destruction has happened (and will happen). Art never exists in vaccum — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) March 18, 2025

'Vicky Kaushal ka National Award'

Vicky Kaushal ka national award. pic.twitter.com/NHVgznpS8f — Piyush Gambhir🇵🇸 (@nolovekumbkaran) March 18, 2025

'Most Vile and Hatred-Filled Mainstream Actor'

Vicky Kaushal's career has been built upon majoritarian propaganda and anti minority bigotry. He's been the most vile and hatred- filled mainstream actors in the 21st century. — Sumit Chaturvedi (@SumitJournalist) March 18, 2025

'Sick'

Indian filmmakers like Vicky Kaushal will make crores by spreading communal propaganda and instigating violence secure in the knowledge that their caste and class profile will ensure their re-entry into “liberal” circles and progressive work whenever they choose. Sick — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) March 18, 2025

'Don't be Like Vicky Kaushal'

Made a propaganda movie Earned ₹553 Crore Enjoying luxurious cars and lifestyle Meanwhile : Common man's sentiments are hurt, media has left all important issues like Jobs and Inflation, Nagpur is suffering. Don't be like Vicky Kaushal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lz242KHuY6 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 18, 2025

Interestingly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attributed the unrest to the film, stating, "Chhaava has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must ensure Maharashtra remains peaceful." Neither Kaushal nor Maddock Films, the production company behind Chhaava, have commented on the incident.

