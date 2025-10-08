PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Saviynt, the global leader in AI-based identity security and governance solutions, today announced the opening of its new 62,000 sq. ft. office location in Bengaluru. Home to more than 650 employees, this will be Saviynt's largest global innovation hub. As enterprises accelerate cloud and AI transformation, the Bengaluru office will serve as a strategic center for advancing AI-led research, development, and innovation in identity security. Bengaluru hub to drive AI-led innovation, strengthen collaboration with government, industry, and academia, and positioning India as a global leader in identity security.

The expansion reflects Saviynt's commitment to building high-value R&D capacity in India and comes at a pivotal moment for the country's digital economy. According to Grand View Research, the Identity & Access Management (IAM) market in India was valued at USD 184.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 583.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030. With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act now law, enterprises are treating identity and access as boardroom priorities rather than IT afterthoughts.

Launched in 2024, the IndiaAI Mission seeks to democratize AI, tackle India-specific challenges, and create widespread economic and employment opportunities. In parallel, industry leaders are prioritizing a resilient digital ecosystem. Saviynt's new Bengaluru hub directly supports these priorities by driving AI-driven innovation in cybersecurity.

From Bengaluru, Saviynt teams have already delivered flagship solutions such as Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), Intelligence, Non Human Identity and AI security, which are now securing Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide. The new hub will continue to focus on embedding agentic AI and automation into Saviynt's Identity Cloud platform. This will enable organizations to secure both human and non-human identities, which today vastly outnumber human users, while also addressing new compliance challenges with speed and intelligence.

Highlighting the significance of the hub, Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt, said, "India is not just our largest international office, it is our global engine of innovation. With this new hub, we are not only expanding our footprint but also shaping the future of identity security by combining India's deep talent pool with AI-driven product innovation. From Bengaluru, our teams are building solutions that protect Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide."

Nitin Varma, SVP and managing director, India & SAARC, Saviynt, added, "India is not just where we build, it's where we lead from. Our Bengaluru Center powers global identity innovation, customer delivery, and business operations at scale. As Saviynt's AI Center of Excellence for identity security, it brings world-class products closer to Indian enterprises while exporting innovation worldwide. Equally important, we are investing in India's talent ecosystem, through partnerships with premier colleges and the Saviynt University program, ensuring India becomes the global hub for the next generation of cybersecurity leaders."

Equally important, the hub anchors Saviynt's long-term investment in India's cybersecurity talent pipeline. The company is deepening its engagement with leading universities, expanding campus placements, and scaling the Saviynt University program, which offers free courses on identity security to early professionals and aims to nurture the next generation of security leaders in India.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is today helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

