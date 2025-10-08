In a shocking claim, Pat Cummins and Travis Head, two of Australia's top-cricketing stars, were reportedly offered a large sum of money asked to leave Australian cricket and compete in T20 franchise competitions on a full-time basis. The Sydney Morning Herald, in a report, made this shocking claim stating that it was an IPL franchise, the name of which has not been revealed which had made the offer of playing approximately Rs 58 crore each (AUD 10 millions) per year. Now, this is not something new in the world of cricket and has been done in the past. Australia Test Captain Pat Cummins Lays Out Loose Timeline for Return From Injury Ahead of Ashes 2025–26.

Several names, the likes of which include Jason Roy and Trent Boult, have in the past, opted out of national contracts in a bid to play in T20 leagues across the world. The report stated that both Pat Cummins and Travis Head rejected the offer as they were totally committed to serving the Australia National Cricket Team. Pat Cummins had captained the Australia National Cricket Team to the 2023 WTC (World Test Championship) and ODI World Cup in India that same year and Travis Head had played crucial roles in those title triumphs.

The report also talked about discussions taking place for the Australia's T20 franchise cricket competition--the BBL (Big Bash League) to turn private which could in turn, boost the salaries of the players. Both Pat Cummins and Travis Head play for the SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the IPL (Indian Premier League), being signed up by the 2016 champions at the mega auction for 2024. Pat Cummins had emerged the second-most expensive player at the IPL 2024 auction when SRH signed him for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore. Travis Head was signed for Rs 6.8 crore. Before IPL 2025, Pat Cummins and Travis Head were retained by SRH for Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively.

