New Delhi, June 20: Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director at State Bank of India, has been appointed Deputy Governor (DG) of the Reserve Bank of India.

The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a notification on Tuesday. The appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet. RBI Imposes Penalty of Rs 3 Crore on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for Violation of FCRA Guidelines.

The other three RBI deputy governors are T. Rabi Sankar, M. Rajeshwar Rao, MD Patra. Janakiraman will replace MK Jain who will retire on June 21.

