Business News | Scaler Report: India's AI Talent Is Being Repriced -- Upskilled Engineers Are Earning 2x

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: There is a version of the Indian tech job market that looks fine. Hiring is happening. Salaries are moving. Companies are adding headcount. Then there is the version that emerges when you look at who is getting hired, and it tells a very different story.

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A third-party assessment by B2K Analytics, the same independent research firm that conducts placement assessments for leading IIMs and top Indian business and technology institutions - of 12,851 professionals who completed Scaler's Modern Software & AI Engineering and Data Science & ML (AI Specialisation) programmes over a two-year window from 2023 to 2025 finds one outcome repeated consistently: those who upskilled and rebuilt their technical fundamentals for an AI-native market more than doubled their median salaries, while the market reset what it expects from technical talent.

Median post-programme CTC rose from Rs. 8.7 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh - a 104% jump. The average climbed 147%, pulled upward by a top quartile that crossed Rs. 45 lakh. Of the 12,851 programme completers, 11,444 secured placements - an 89% rate. Hiring companies include Meta, Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, McKinsey, BCG, Razorpay, Swiggy, PhonePe, Flipkart, Adobe, Salesforce, and Atlassian.

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The market has repriced what experience is worth, but only for those who relearned the fundamentals paired with applied AI depth. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report flagged AI and machine learning as the fastest-growing skill category globally. India's own tech sector is absorbing a quiet contradiction: companies that once hired generalist engineers in bulk now run shortlists that filter heavily for AI fluency, often before the first interview.

Here is the counterintuitive part: the professionals seeing the biggest gains are not those who knew the least. Many entered these programmes with three to seven years of experience and pre-programme salaries near 8 lakh median. The ceiling moved because the market repriced their experience once paired with applied AI depth - not because they were starting from zero.

Scaler Neovarsity learners saw the strongest outcomes, with average compensation rising 164% to Rs. 30 lakh.

"The bar for employability has moved. Companies want professionals who can work with AI systems, not just alongside them. These outcomes reflect that shift," said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler.

"Past experience alone is no longer enough. The fundamentals of being a software or data professional have changed, and the market is paying premiums to those who learn them for the new world in a more hands-on approach," said Amar Srivastava, CEO Online Business & Group CPO, Scaler.

As companies automate repetitive tasks and increasingly prioritise AI-ready talent, professionals are under growing pressure to continuously upskill to remain competitive. Reflecting this shift, the 2026 Human Progress Report by ETS found that 89 per cent of Indian professionals are actively building new skills to stay relevant in an AI-driven workplace. Against this backdrop, the assessment highlights the growing importance of structured AI upskilling in helping professionals adapt to changing market demands and unlock stronger career outcomes.

Note: Salary transition analysis based on a sample of 2,517 learners. Placement rate denominator = programme completers (12,851), not total enrolments.

For more information on the Scaler report, visit: http://www.scaler.com/.

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