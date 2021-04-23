New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): School of Digital Management India - SDMI is one of the leading and fastest-growing independent digital marketing training institute, collaborates with industry leaders to launch 14th batch of Master's Program in Digital Marketing for professionals and students from all backgrounds.

Every business needs to use digital marketing to achieve online sales and growth, so there is a reason why Digital Marketing has evolved as a high-growth career option.

"As the business expands online, training institute likes School of Digital Management India - SDMI are well placed to identify digital marketing training opportunities and help students acquire in-demand skills and be part of a thriving digital marketing future. I welcome more collaborations like this with our industry partners," said Srinivasan, Program Director, School of Digital Management India - SDMI.

The four programs under Program are, Master in Digital Marketing - (3 Years Course Includes 12 Month Internship) with the Best Company in India on Live Projects (Full Time), and Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate.

These programs are curated by the School of Digital Management India - SDMI in partnership with industry experts. These programs last between three Years and three months, and the admission starting from May/June 2021.

To Know More Visit School of Digital Management India - SDMI Website: http://sdmi.in/

