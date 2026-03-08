India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 culminates on 8 March, as defending champions India face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following a high-profile closing ceremony featuring global pop icon Ricky Martin. With over 130,000 fans expected at the world’s largest cricket venue, Suryakumar Yadav’s side aims to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

In India, the final will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network. For digital viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. While the platform typically requires a subscription, it has offered various mobile-accessible feeds throughout the tournament to cater to a wider audience.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Cricket and can be streamed via NOW. Fans in New Zealand can follow the action on Sky Sport NZ. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match.

Free-to-Air Options

For domestic viewers in India without a private cable or satellite subscription, the match will be telecast for free on DD Sports. However, this service is restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users. Those using private DTH operators (such as Tata Play or Airtel Digital TV) will need to access the match through Star Sports or JioHotstar.

Match Fact

Category Detail Fixture India vs New Zealand Tournament ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (Final) Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Kick-off Time 19:00 IST / 13:30 GMT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad TV (India) Star Sports Network, DD Sports (Free Dish) Live Stream JioHotstar

India secured their place in the summit clash after a tense seven-run semi-final victory over England, headlined by an 89-run knock from Sanju Samson. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, reached the final following a dominant nine-wicket win against South Africa. While India holds a superior overall T20 head-to-head record, the Black Caps have historically remained unbeaten against the Men in Blue in T20 World Cup history.

