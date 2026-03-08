Mumbai City FC will host the newly rebranded Sporting Club Delhi at the Mumbai Football Arena on 8 March 2026. This Indian Super League (ISL) fixture presents a clear contrast in early-season form, with the home side looking to solidify their position near the top of the table whilst the visitors seek their first points of the campaign. Lionel Messi Dons India Cricket Team Jersey Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage.

Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Match Preview

Mumbai City FC enter the match sitting fourth in the standings with seven points, having most recently secured a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC. Head coach Petr Krátký's side will aim to capitalise on their home advantage to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and close the gap on the league leaders. Conversely, Sporting Club Delhi are currently navigating a challenging transition. Previously known as Hyderabad FC before their recent relocation to the capital, the team currently sits at the bottom of the ISL standings. Under head coach Tomasz Tchórz, they remain without a point after three matches, arriving in Mumbai following a narrow 1-0 away defeat to FC Goa.

