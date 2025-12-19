VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: The Sahitya Sparsh Awards proudly announces the winners of Season 3, celebrating a new chapter of literary brilliance and heartfelt storytelling. This season brings together an exceptional group of authors whose works have left a lasting impact--touching hearts, sparking conversations, and enriching the literary landscape. Honoring creativity, originality, and the power of words, the Sahitya Sparsh Awards continues its mission to spotlight voices that inspire and stories that deserve to be heard. As we unveil this year's distinguished winners, we celebrate not just their achievements, but the enduring spirit of literature that connects us all.

* Aditya Banerjee for the book 'Death in the Walled City'

* Akash Srinivasan for the book 'Palana Padam 1920'

* Alpna Das Sharma for the book 'Mahajaya: The Battle for Dharma Resumes'

* Ami Tikekar for the book 'The Little Men'

* Amshu Samhith for the book 'Igneous'

* Annie D'Costa for the book 'Inked emotions'

* Anoop Babu for the book 'The Doctor's Dilemma: AI meets Human'

* Anu Malhotra for the book 'Shamans of the Himalayas'

* Anup kumar Bhaumik for the book 'Touchability and Terrorism'

* Ashwath Narayan for the book 'Maladaptive Coping Mechanisms'

* Asmi Godbole for the book 'Where To Next: The Map Within'

* Balaji K. V. for the book 'Mystical Mountain'

* Banumathy Bharathi for the book 'The Recrudescence'

* Chiranjib Ghosh for the book 'Flowering at Fifty'

* David Soh Poh Huat for the book 'Scam the SCAMMERs'

* Debojit Barthakur for the book 'Droplets of Dew'

* Devadas V. M. for the book 'A Pulp Fiction Textbook'

* Dhiman Ghose for the book 'Silent Seer'

* Diksha Pandita for the book 'Binni'

* Dillip Kumar Dash for the book 'Love' - The Awakened Soul'

* Dr Anjali Sanjay Vekhande for the book '13th Century to 18th Century'

* Dr Bipin Aarya for the book 'Das Mahavidya Sabar Mantra Navnath Padhati'

* Dr Manjusha Mohan for the book 'Shiva Gauri: Magic of Divine Love'

* Dr Rishikesh Tewari for the book 'Conquer the World with Your Soft Skills and Personality'

* Dr. A. M. Kharbamon for the book 'My Encounter with the Missile Man of India: A Doctor's Narrative'

* Dr. Bhratri Bhushan for the book 'CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) : A survival guide for patients'

* Dr. Meenu Singh for the book 'The Intentional Daughter-in-law'

* Dr. Meenu Sodhi Sharma for the book 'The Fleeting Moments: Catch them!'

* Dr. Rajesh Takyar for the book 'Krishan Ek Satyagyan'

* Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala for the book 'Sri Krishna Mahabharath'

* Dr. Shekhar Srivastava for the book 'The Monsoon Marigolds'

* Dr. Sreekumar Krishnan for the book 'The Business Whispers'

* Ehteshman Shahid for the book 'The Roaming Bihari'

* Gasper Crasto for the book 'Tackling Wife Questions - Goan Style'

* George Alexander for the book 'Twilight of Evil'

* Indu Balakrishnan for the book 'The Superhero Formula: Starts with You'

* Jasmine Meher for the book 'Naarii: A Beautiful Being'

* Jyothy Sreedhar, Dr. Mathew K. M. Puthiyidom for the book 'Thank DoG'

* K V Thomas for the book 'The Art of Interrogation'

* Kareena Pritwani, Eleanor Sybil D'Cruz, Qudrat Aha, Ajeeb Ajanmya, Divya Pritwani for the book 'Parenting with a Smile'

* Karthik Venugopal for the book 'Deadlock'

* Kavi Rakshna for the book 'Yaazh Part 1: That night'

* Kumari Vandana Singh for the book 'A Dozen Tales - Untold and Forgotten'

* Mahesh Rajmane for the book 'Khandav'

* Manu Siddhartha for the book 'Shiv Puran Unlocked : A Simplified Journey'

* Mayank Vishwakarma for the book 'Bhutiya Kothi'

* Mohit Choudhary for the book 'Rays After Darkness'

* Mystics Mee for the book 'The Mantra Path'

* Philip Isukapati for the book 'My Love with Poesy: Wonder Land of Words'

* Pingolika Borkataki for the book 'Loneliness'

* Premesh Kumar Dwivedy for the book 'Pramila'

* Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat for the book 'Destiny's Child'

* Rahul Ram for the book 'The Swipe That Changed It All'

* Raj Kumar Goswami for the book 'Pyar Ki Abhilasha - Ek Adhura Sapana'

* Rajat Chandra Sarmah for the book 'A Symphony of Life'

* Rajeev Kumar Dubey for the book 'Geeta Sugeeta Kartavya'

* Rajeev Kurapati for the book 'Indian Philosophies Rediscovered'

* Rajni Tewari for the book 'Guilt Trip'

* Rakhi Kapoor for the book 'Now You Breathe - Overcoming Toxic Relationships and Abuse'

* Ravi Ranjan Goswami for the book 'Living with Ghosts and Other Ghosts' Stories'

* Rishu Nair for the book 'I Found Me Slowly'

* Robinson for the book 'The Sea And The Self'

* Rokkam Kameswara Rao for the book 'Antarmukhi'

* Roopshree for the book 'Weavers Knots II'

* Aditya Banerjee for the book 'Secret of the Missing Tenant'

* Rajni Tewari for the book 'Silent Threads'

* David Soh Poh Huat for the book 'Being a Caregiver: Is It a Profession?'

* Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat for the book 'God's Own Empire'

* S. Sridhar for the book 'Indian Space Research: Its Architects and Benefits for 1.4 Billion'

* Saurabh Gupta for the book 'The Whys of the Mind'

* Shalaka Anish Kering for the book 'Empower Thyself with 31 Scintillating Stars'

* Sharon Joseph for the book 'Terrors of Midnight'

* Sheenam Khan for the book 'Olivia and Jack Learn About The 'Touch''

* Shivani Priyam for the book 'The Silent Lauder - Whirring Amusing Tales'

* Shoneeka Ghai for the book 'Love Vipassana: The Union Within'

* Shridhar Naik for the book 'From Street to Corporate'

* Shubham Natu for the book 'Whispers and wanderers: The Voices'

* Shushant Shekhar for the book 'Phir Se Milenge'

* Sonali Tiwari for the book 'Brahmand aur Prithvi ke Andar'

* Srilekhya Grandhi for the book 'HeartBeat'

* Srinath Ramesh for the book 'To Kill or Not to Kill'

* Srivani Bairi for the book 'Freshly Laidoff'

* Sujana Bhimavarapu for the book 'Thy Master's Voice'

* Sumaiya Fathima for the book 'Pause'

* Sundiya kumar for the book 'Unveiling Shackles'

* Sunil Mattakkara for the book 'Sashtrageetham'

* Sunil Munshi for the book 'Chhupan-Chhupai'

* Sunita Lad Bhamray for the book 'Kalee and the Mysterious Twins: Keepers of the Big Secret'

* Suresh Kumar K.K for the book '7 Steps to Joyful Living'

* Sushant Rajput for the book 'Mindful Momentum'

* Sushil Kumar Gochhayat for the book 'She Is Not My Ex'

* Suzy Shepherd for the book 'Polly the Pollinating Bee'

* Tapas Chakraborty for the book 'Hampi : Utkarsh Se Upkarsh Tak'

* Tathagata Mitra for the book 'Nemesis'

* Tiju Mundakappalli for the book 'A Short Vacation of a Donkey'

* V. S. Sury for the book 'Jestus'

* Vitthalrao Bhimsha Khyade for the book 'Vigyan Vishwateel Nivadaka Taraka'

* Vivaan Prashant Karulkar for the book 'Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality'

As Season 3 concludes, we congratulate all the winners for their outstanding contributions to literature. Their words continue to inspire and elevate the world of storytelling. The Sahitya Sparsh Awards looks forward to discovering more powerful voices in the seasons to come.

