List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially removed Bangladesh from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India for their scheduled fixtures. This move, confirmed on 24 January 2026, marks the latest chapter in a long history of international teams opting out of specific venues or host nations during major tournaments, often leading to forfeitures or total replacement. Scotland Officially Replace Bangladesh in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

While the ICC maintains that it conducts rigorous, independent security assessments for every venue, national boards occasionally prioritise government travel advisories or political stances over tournament obligations. From the 1996 World Cup to the current 2026 crisis, these refusals have significantly reshaped tournament outcomes and sporting legacies.

The 2026 Bangladesh Removal

The most recent incident stems from the BCB's refusal to play its Group C matches in India, citing security concerns and a lack of government clearance. Despite a three-week dialogue and the ICC’s offer of "enhanced security protocols," the BCB did not budge, leading the ICC to expel the team and invite Scotland as a last-minute replacement.

This incident is unique as it resulted in a total expulsion before the tournament began, whereas previous cases often involved a "forfeit" where teams remained in the tournament but conceded points for specific matches.

The 1996 Security Stand-off in Sri Lanka

Perhaps the most famous instance occurred during the 1996 ODI World Cup. Weeks before the event, a central bank bombing in Colombo by the LTTE created a climate of fear.

Australia and the West Indies refused to travel to Sri Lanka for their group matches, citing safety concerns. Both teams forfeited their points to Sri Lanka. Ironically, Sri Lanka used the momentum of those walkovers to reach the knockouts and eventually defeated Australia in the final in Lahore to lift the trophy. How ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

2003: Political Protests and Regional Safety

The 2003 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya, saw two high-profile refusals based on very different grounds:

England in Zimbabwe: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refused to play in Harare, citing moral and political opposition to the Robert Mugabe regime, alongside safety fears for players.

New Zealand in Kenya: The Black Caps refused to travel to Nairobi following a bombing in Mombasa months earlier, citing an unacceptable security risk.

The ICC refused to relocate the matches to South Africa. Both teams forfeited four points each. These walkovers were instrumental in Kenya’s historic and unprecedented run to the semi-finals.

The ‘Hybrid’ and Withdrawal Models

In some cases, teams have avoided total removal through diplomatic compromises or voluntary withdrawal before the schedule was set:

2009 T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe withdrew from the event in England due to political tensions and visa uncertainties, with Scotland stepping in as their replacement. Which Team Will Replace Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if PCB Pulls Out in Support of Bangladesh?

2025 Champions Trophy: India refused to tour host nation Pakistan. This led to a "hybrid model" where India played all their matches, including the final, in Dubai, while the rest of the tournament proceeded in Pakistan.

2016 Under-19 World Cup: Australia withdrew their youth team from Bangladesh due to a "high threat level." Ireland was named as their replacement.

List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments

Tournament Team Venue/Country Refused Result 1996 World Cup Australia & West Indies Sri Lanka Forfeited match points 2003 World Cup England Zimbabwe Forfeited match points 2003 World Cup New Zealand Kenya Forfeited match points 2009 T20 World Cup Zimbabwe United Kingdom Withdrew; replaced by Scotland 2016 U-19 World Cup Australia Bangladesh Withdrew; replaced by Ireland 2026 T20 World Cup Bangladesh India Expelled; replaced by Scotland

Preserving Tournament Integrity

The ICC has frequently stated that allowing teams to "pick and choose" venues undermines the fairness and commercial viability of global events. However, as geopolitics and player safety remain at the forefront of national board priorities, the tension between tournament schedules and national interests continues to be a defining challenge for world cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).