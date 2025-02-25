Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the semiconductor fabrication plants in Assam will start delivering semiconductor chips by next year.

Speaking on the sidelines of 'Advantage Assam 2.0' investors summit in Guwahati, the Union Minister said, "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma are working hard for the development of Assam. Various connectivity programs are underway, including railway connectivity, highway connectivity, airline services, and airport development. These efforts are yielding very good results.""The most delightful news is the semiconductor plant approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam. The construction of the plant is progressing well, and by next year, 'Made in India' chips will establish the pride of both India and Assam," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurated 'Advantage Assam 2.0' and termed it a grand campaign to connect the entire world with Assam's potential and progress.

The Prime Minister noted that Assam is emerging as an important hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Recently, Tata Semiconductor launched its assembly and tech facility in Jagiroad in the State.

This plant will help in the technological growth of the entire Northeast and strengthen India's semiconductor industry.

Several Union ministers and business leaders were present during the inauguration

High-level delegations from several countries--Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan have also converged in Guwahati for the summit. (ANI)

