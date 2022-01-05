Mumbai [India], January 5 (ANI): The Indian equities markets continued winning streak for the fourth straight day on Wednesday with benchmark Sensex surging 367 points on the back of strong buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The Sensex soared past 60,000 points mark for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half months.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 60,223.15 points, 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 59,855.93 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 60,332.72 points and a low of 59,661.38 points in the intra-day trade.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 0.67 per cent or 120 points higher at 17,925.25 points when compared with its previous day's close at 17,805.25 points. The Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,944.70 points and low of 17,748.85 points in the intra-day.

There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks while IT and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure.

Bajaj Finserv surged 5.09 per cent to Rs 17,983. Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44 per cent to Rs 7668.55.

Kotak Bank 3.70 per cent higher at Rs 1921.65; Axis Bank 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 726.80; Tata Steel 2.46 per cent higher at Rs 1177.25; HDFC Bank 2.37 per cent higher at Rs 1564.65; Asian Paints 2.03 per cent higher at Rs 3526.45 and Maruti Suzuki 1.91 per cent higher at Rs 7773.55 were among the major Sensex gainers.

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure. Tech Mahindra slumped 2.87 per cent to Rs 1736.05. Infosys fell 2.71 per cent to Rs 1844.95. HCL Technologies 1.69 per cent down at Rs 1311.40; Wipro 1.13 per cent down at Rs 713.40; Power Grid Corporation 1 per cent down at Rs 208.40; and Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.95 per cent down at Rs 4789.70 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

