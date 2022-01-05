Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar whose Bollywood debut got delayed recently is busy serving some ethnic fashion goals meanwhile. The beauty queen who made India proud on an international level was quick to become an overnight sensation and sign YRF as her Bollywood launchpad. Manushi has been dishing out some major outfit ideas via her fashion outings and we can't stop marvelling at all of her choices. She recently stepped out looking like a real princess in her white embroidered lehenga choli that instantly grabbed our attention. Manushi Chhillar's Recent Pictures from her Seychelles Holiday Will Make You Envy Her.

Manushi's outfit was designed by Sanjev Marwaaha. It had an all-over print that was dominated by floral and peacock motifs. Manushi also joined the list of celebs nailing the infinity blouse trend. While the beauty queen ditched all her jewellery, she played it safe by opting for minimal makeup. Highlighted cheeks, pink lips, subtle eye makeup and open hair completed her look further. If traditional fashion is your cup of tea and you like the idea of decking up in style then Manushi's new #ootd can be your inspiration. Manushi Chhillar Birthday: Effortlessly Ravishing, Her Style Statements Always Strike a Chord With Us (View Pics).

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manushi was amongst the big names who were marking their Bollywood debut this year. She's gearing up to play the role of Sanyogita in YRF's Prithviraj that also stars Akshay Kumar. This historical drama was earlier slated to release on January 21, 2022, but got delayed amid the new coronavirus restrictions.

