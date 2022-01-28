Mumbai [India], January 28 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 77 points down in a volatile session on Friday. The index slumped 884 points from the day's high.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. Key indices started the day on a positive note and ended in the red due to selling pressure at the last hour.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,200.23 points, which is 76.71 points or 0.13 per cent lower from its previous day's close at 57,276.94 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,795.11 points and climbed to a high of 58,084.33 points. The Sensex slipped to a low of 57,119.28 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange also closed in the red. The Nifty closed at 17,101.95 points, which is 8.20 points or 0.05 per cent down from its previous day's close at 17,110.15 points.

The Nifty also opened in the positive at 17,208.30 points and touched a high of 17,373.50 points and slipped to a low of 17,077.10 points in the intra-day.

Auto and banking stocks slumped in the last hour selling. Maruti Suzuki dipped 2.99 per cent to Rs 8553.20. ICICI Bank slumped 1.62 per cent to Rs 781.10. Axis Bank fell 1.08 per cent to Rs 764.75 and State Bank of India closed 1.07 per cent down at Rs 523.35.

Tech Mahindra 2.43 per cent down at Rs 1410.55; Power Grid Corporation 2.14 per cent down at Rs 210.15; Bajaj Finserv 1.05 per cent down at Rs 15200 and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 0.90 per cent down at Rs 4217.95 were among the major Sensex losers.

NTPC surged 3.89 per cent to Rs 140.20. Sun Pharma 1.85 per cent higher at Rs 827.25; IndusInd Bank 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 903.55; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 869.70 and Wipro 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 552.20, were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

