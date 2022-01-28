Redmi Smart TV X43 will be launched in India on February 9, 2022. The company has teased the smart TV on the Xiaomi TV India official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on the Xiaomi India website, which unveils its key specifications. The device will debut along with the Note 11S smartphone and Smart Band Pro smartwatch on the above-mentioned date. Redmi Note 11S To Be Launched in India on February 9, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

According to the Xiaomi India website, Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature an immersive display with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support.

Redmi Smart TV X43 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

A glorious return of the #XLExperience! The new #RedmiSmartTVX43 is coming to the smartest of living rooms! Join us for the launch on 09.02.2022. Stay tuned:https://t.co/HFNrlfAubV pic.twitter.com/aQ1Uo9BHm5 — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) January 28, 2022

It will get powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio for a rich cinematic audio experience at home. It is said to run the latest version of PatchWall with IMDB integration.

As the name suggests, it will sport a 43-inch screen. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Redmi Smart TV X43 is likely to be priced lower than the Smart TV X50, which costs Rs 37,999.

