Beaverton (Oregon) [US], August 30: Sez Us today announced that Akshay Gupta has been appointed Chief Executive Officer by Chairman and Co-Founder Joe Trippi. Gupta has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer since December 2024.

Widely recognized as an expert in building online audiences, Joe Trippi launched Sez Us as a fresh alternative to social networks driven solely by algorithms designed to maximize traffic. In contrast, Sez Us empowers users to engage in civil dialogue with real people. Trippi raised seed capital from notable investors, including General Wesley K. Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, and Richard A. Gephardt, Co-chair, Council for Responsible Social Media, former U.S. Congressman from Missouri. He successfully recruited pro-democracy leaders to the platform, such as Adam Kinzinger, political commentator for CNN, and former U.S. House Representative from Illinois, Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, and Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and former U.S. Senator from New York. Under Trippi,Sez Us launched a blockchain-powered single sign-on experience, built in collaboration with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation, marking a major step toward an open, interoperable social web. As Chairman, Trippi will continue to oversee the expansion of Sez Us.

"Akshay brings a breadth of experience managing large global brands, operationalizing different business models, and spearheading new businesses," said Trippi. "His work as Sez Us COO, combined with his diverse tenure, uniquely positions him to step into the CEO role."

"I have great respect for Joe's vision to transform social media from toxic, addictive interactions into meaningful and civil engagement between real people," said Gupta. "I look forward to advancing this vision together in this new role."

