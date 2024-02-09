NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers a variety of investment products, such as Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Mutual Funds, and Fixed Deposits, etc. According to RBI's latest notification, the SGB tranche 2023-24 Series IV will be available for subscription from 12th to 16th February 2024.

This announcement has stirred up excitement among investors looking for lucrative and secure investment options. SGBs, denominated in grams of gold, provide an alternative to holding physical gold. Once subscribed, investors will receive a Holding Certificate issued by RBI as an investment proof.

Investors can opt for premature redemption starting from the fifth year of the eight-year maturity period for SGBs. Plus, they receive a guaranteed interest of 2.50% p.a. paid semi-annually.

Here's an overview of the key features and benefits of investing in SGBs:

- Tax Benefit: No TDS is applicable on the interest received from the SGB investment. If the bonds are redeemed after maturity, capital gains tax will be exempted as well.

- Low Risk: Investing in SGBs eliminates the risks and costs of storage.

- Format: They are available in paper and Demat format, eliminating the cost and concern of storing physical gold.

- Pricing: Investors opting for demat (online) mode are offered Rs. 50 discount per gram of gold.

- Transferability: SGBs are transferable before maturity.

- Safety: SGBs provide a sovereign guarantee on redemption amount and the interest.

Starting from 12th February, investors can subscribe to the latest SGB tranche through Bajaj Markets. Additionally, one can explore a host of other investment products such as tax-saver FDs offered by banks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS).

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)