VMPL

Delhi-NCR [India], April 14: The prestigious Sheratal Beauty Pageant & Award Ceremony turned into a spectacular evening of glamour, empowerment, and celebration, leaving an indelible mark on Delhi NCR's social calendar. Hosted at the elegant Radisson Blu Dwarka, the venue radiated charm and sophistication as participants from diverse age groups graced the stage with confidence and style.

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Curated by Dr. Seema Bali and Angela Bali, the event beautifully blended fashion, recognition, and inspiration. The evening commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by eminent personalities including Vijay Kapoor, Chairman of SK Group; Lalita Rakhyan, founder of Golden Lioness with Neelam Khanna & Madhu Omchery, Seema Gumber, actress known for her work with Zee TV; and Meenakshi Dutt of MDM Academy. Their presence set a powerful tone for an evening dedicated to celebrating talent, achievement, and individuality.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the evening was the recognition of author Urmila Sharma, who was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Her contribution to literature and society was applauded by the audience, making it a truly memorable highlight of the ceremony.

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The event featured a series of captivating segments that kept the audience engaged throughout. The much-talked-about "Boardroom to Runway" CEO walk stood out as a symbol of modern leadership and elegance, where professionals showcased their confidence beyond corporate spaces. The Men's Walk brought energy and charisma to the stage, while the Senior "Ever Young" walk was a testament to timeless grace and enthusiasm, earning resounding applause from attendees.

Adding to the charm of the evening was the Kids' Walk segment, where young participants displayed remarkable confidence and poise. Among the winners, Anikraj Singh from Delhi Public School International R.K. Puram and Kavya Chauhan from Bal Bhavan International School Dwarka emerged victorious, winning hearts with their performances.

The highlight of the pageant was the crowning moment in the Miss & Mrs Delhi NCR category. Sultana was crowned the winner, while Susmita Chowdhury and Nutan secured the positions of runners-up. Their grace, confidence, and personality set them apart, making the competition both inspiring and fiercely competitive.

The event was supported by a strong lineup of sponsors and partners, including Meriton Hotel New Delhi, SK Group, Kris Gethin Gym Dwarka, Samayra by Shweta, Ayouth Veda, Samaa, House of Rasook, The Pansari Group, Vastra Vouge, Orange Box by Ritu and Aryan's World Taekwondo Academy.Their collaboration played a significant role in making the event a grand success.

The Sheratal Beauty Pageant & Award Ceremony concluded on a high note, celebrating not just beauty but also strength, confidence, and achievements across all age groups. It stood as a powerful platform encouraging individuals to express themselves, break stereotypes, and embrace their true potential.

With its seamless blend of elegance, recognition, and entertainment, the event has truly become the talk of the town in Delhi NCR, setting a new benchmark for lifestyle and empowerment events in the region.

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