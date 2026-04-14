Kolkata, April 14: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal "anti-Constitutional" and vowed to restore voting rights of people whose names were removed from the electoral rolls in the state. Addressing his second election rally in Malda district's Chanchal area, LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP and RSS are trying to destroy the Constitution which B.R. Ambedkar dedicated his life to.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar ji. He dedicated his entire life to create the country's Constitution. He fought for unity, brotherhood and democracy. Today, BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi ji are trying to destroy the same Constitution. Rahul Gandhi To Kick-Start Congress Campaign From Malda Today for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Malda

LIVE: Public Meeting | Malda, West Bengal https://t.co/02C0I2NYdL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

"What happened to you in the name of SIR and the way your names were removed... these go against the Constitution. But do not worry. Once Congress forms a government, we will restore these people as voters again. BJP cheats people and uses unethical ways to win elections," claimed LoP Gandhi.

As many as 90,83,345 people in West Bengal are losing their right to vote, starting from the beginning of SIR till the end of the judicial adjudication process. This includes those whose cases are pending at Appellate Tribunals. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: From Bhabanipur to Nandigram, Key Seats To Watch in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

However, since the voters' list is frozen for the time being, those cases going for Appellate Tribunals will be considered as deleted as of now and they will not be able to vote in this Assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi further said that it is only the Congress which has the ability to fight and compete against the BJP and not the Trinamool Congress.

"My brothers and sisters, do not forget one thing. Trinamool Congress cannot compete against the BJP. If any party can stand against the BJP and defeat it... then it is the Congress. What is happening to you in the name of SIR and looting of votes.... Trinamool Congress cannot stop it.

"Trinamool Congress cannot stop the BJP's atrocities and violence against the people. Neither in this state or across the country. Only Congress can stop this. "The BJP knows it very well that Trinamool Congress cannot defeat it. The BJP knows that only Congress can defeat it and remove it from power. They know that there is only one person who will not back down, is not scared and is ready to die. That is me," said Rahul Gandhi. Later in the day LoP Gandhi will hold his third election rally in Bengal's Murshidabad district.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).