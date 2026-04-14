The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a local cable TV operator for illegally telecasting a leaked version of actor Vijay’s highly anticipated and unreleased film, Jana Nayagan. The incident occurred on Monday, following reports that the film was aired on a private local channel over the weekend, sparking outrage among fans and the film’s production house. Will Thalapathy Vijay Do Another Film for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Makers To Recoup Losses Amid Leak and Release Delay?.

Coimbatore Cable Operator Arrested for Telecasting ‘Jana Nayagan’

The operator, identified as 44-year-old S Palanisamy of Karumathampatti, was taken into custody on April 13, 2026. According to police reports, Palanisamy operates the Rasi Prime Movie cable network. He has been booked under various sections of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

Authorities launched a raid on the network’s office after a formal complaint was lodged by Mohanapriya, a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party founded by Vijay. During the operation, police seized a personal computer and four hard disks used for the broadcast.

Illegal Telecast and Fan Intervention

The illegal broadcast reportedly took place on the night of Saturday, April 11. Witnesses and TVK cadre noted that the channel aired the unreleased film for approximately 21 minutes past the interval block.

Upon discovering the telecast, party supporters alerted local authorities and confronted the operator, demanding an immediate halt to the transmission. The police arrived shortly after to shut down the broadcast and initiate a search for the owner, who was apprehended the following day.

Investigation into Source of ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is widely considered to be Vijay’s final cinematic project before he transitions into full-time politics. The film has faced significant hurdles, including a month-long delay due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak: Makers Advise Public Not To Engage With Leaked Content From Their Film; Warn of Legal Action.

The recent cable telecast follows a massive online leak on April 9, where high-definition versions of the film appeared on piracy websites. While the Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing has already arrested six individuals in connection with the digital leak, investigators in Coimbatore are now working to determine how Palanisamy obtained the footage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).