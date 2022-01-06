Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's premier shopping destination, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, has announced exciting deals and offers on Hindware geysers.

With the winter season upon us, geysers are some of the most in-demand household appliances. Customers can find geysers on EMIs as low as Rs. 892 on the EMI Store.

Hindware has been a major player in the Indian market for decades, offering stylish and efficient bathroom solutions.

The company also manufactures geysers using cutting-edge technologies. Customers can find IoT-enabled storage water heaters, gas geysers and instant geysers from Hindware. The IoT-enabled geysers can be remotely controlled, thereby offering greater convenience to the users.

A few of the best-selling Hindware geysers on the EMI Store include:

Hindware 15 L Instant Water Geyser Blue (SWH-Eryne-15L) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 892 and flat 14% off

Hindware 25 L Storage Water Geyser Blue (SWH-Eryne-25L) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,050 and flat 7% off

Customers from more than 1,000 Indian cities, including metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad can shop for Hindware geysers on the EMI Store.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store regularly extends numerous deals, discounts and exclusive offers. Shoppers can purchase geysers on No Cost EMI and zero down payment. Additionally, customers can repay conveniently over 3 to 24 months.

How to purchase Hindware geysers on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Step 1: Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Step 2: Choose the preferred Hindware geyser and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor

Step 3: At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit

Step 5: A confirmation of purchase will be sent, and the ordered item will be home-delivered

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

