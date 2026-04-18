PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: In India's eternal Sanatan Dharma, mantra, yantra, and spiritual practices are not merely rituals--they are powerful mediums of energy, protection, and inner balance. Among these sacred elements, the Shri Ram Raksha Yantra stands as a divine symbol, representing the spiritual energy, righteousness, and ideals of Lord Shri Ram.

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A Sacred Yantra Connected to Ayodhya Ram MandirThe Shri Ram Raksha Yantra holds immense spiritual importance as it is the same sacred yantra that has been installed in the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Adding to its divine significance, the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, performed rituals and facilitated its installation on the third floor of the Ram Temple, further elevating its spiritual stature.

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Energized Through 1.25 Lakh Recitations of Shri Ram Raksha StotraThis yantra is not just crafted--it has been spiritually consecrated (abhimantrit) through the recitation of 1.25 lakh (125,000) Shri Ram Raksha Stotra chants.

This sacred process was conducted under the divine guidance of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das during the auspicious occasion of the first Patotsav Mahotsav of Ram Lalla.

The entire spiritual initiative has been carried out by the Shri Ramlala Ayodhya Ji Seva Samiti, Ayodhya Dham, under the leadership of its ChairpersonDr. Acharya Rajanand Shastri (Dr. Harish Gautam Shastri).

Structure and Spiritual Significance of the Yantra

Crafted on silver and Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy), the Shri Ram Raksha Yantra is designed with deep spiritual symbolism:

- Six Triangles - Representing energy balance

- Eight-Petaled Lotus - Symbol of spiritual awakening

- Directional Alignment with Kuber - Signifying wealth and prosperity

At its center, the divine presence of Mata Sita and Lord Shri Ram is established along with their beej mantra.

It is believed that the yantra is "kilit" (sealed and protected) by Lord Hanuman, meaning that Sankatmochan Hanuman himself safeguards its energy.

A Symbol of Prosperity for Home and Business

The Shri Ram Raksha Yantra is considered highly beneficial not only spiritually but also practically:

- Vastu Dosha correction

- Elimination of negative energies

- Attraction of wealth and prosperity

- Mental peace and spiritual harmony

Blessings from Renowned Saints of India

This divine yantra has been unveiled and blessed by several revered saints, including:

- Kamalnayan Das Ji Maharaj

- Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj

- Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

- Mahant Rajudas Ji Maharaj (Hanumangarhi)

- Ram Dineshacharya Ji Maharaj

Recognized by World Book of Records

The spiritual process and initiative associated with this yantra have been officially recognized by the World Book of Records, highlighting its uniqueness and large-scale impact.

Home Delivery via Indian Postal ServicesTo ensure accessibility for devotees across the country, the yantra is being delivered directly to homes through the India Post, making it easier for every household to receive this divine blessing.

Vision of the Saints - "Ram in Every Home"

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das envisions a future where this sacred yantra is installed in every home, fostering the presence of Ram Tatva (essence of Lord Ram) and Hanuman Tatva in every individual's life.

How to Buy Shri Ram Raksha Yantra Online

Devotees can conveniently order the yantra online through official websites:

- www.hanumangadi.com

- www.ramlalaayodhya.com

The yantra is delivered safely to homes via the Indian Postal Department, ensuring accessibility for devotees across the country.

Availability After Ram Navami

This has been made available to devotees from the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, allowing them to bring this sacred energy into their homes.

Message of Faith and Sanatan DharmaSanatan Dharma teaches that the greatest protection lies in faith and righteousness:

- When Lord Ram resides in the heart, fear disappears

- When life follows the ideals of Ram, struggles transform into spiritual growth

Conclusion

The Shri Ram Raksha Yantra is not just a spiritual object--it is a powerful representation of Ram Tatva, the divine energy that has flowed through India's soul for centuries.

It is a bridge between devotion and energy, tradition and transformation--bringing spirituality, protection, and prosperity into every home.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)