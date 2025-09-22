PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22: Shyam Steel, one of India's most trusted steel brands with a legacy spanning over 79 years, proudly announced its grand entry into the decorative paints industry with its vibrant new brand - Macaw Paints. To add youthful charm and star power, Bollywood's youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has been onboarded as the brand ambassador.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Files Complaint With ICC Over Fakhar Zaman Dismissal Against India.

With its core philosophy "Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang", Macaw Paints promises to bring bold, vibrant, and premium paints to homes across India. As the company states, these are truly "Paints that carry trust, legacy, and blessings". With Kartik Aaryan, beloved by families and youth alike, Macaw Paints aims to bring not just color, but warmth, joy, and togetherness to every home.

For nearly eight decades, Shyam Steel has been synonymous with strength, quality, and reliability in India's steel sector. With the launch of Macaw Paints, the company now extends this legacy from steel to paints, ensuring the same trust and consistency for Indian households. In their words, it's a journey "From the strength of steel to the magic of paints".

Also Read | Amazon To Face Trial on FTC Allegations to Misled Users Into Prime Membership Programme and Made Cancellation Difficult.

Marking its most significant milestone yet, Shyam Steel launched Macaw Paints in West Bengal on the first day of Navratri, considered highly auspicious, coinciding with the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. The brand was unveiled with vibrant branding at Durga Puja pandals, symbolizing a colorful journey ahead, blessed by Maa Durga.

Expressing his excitement, Kartik Aaryan shared, "I am delighted to be associated with Macaw Paints from the house of Shyam Steel as a brand ambassador. Just as paints bring joy and vibrancy to our lives, Macaw Paints brings freshness and magic to every home. Being part of a brand that families trust for decades makes this association feel truly special, as I hope to inspire homes with color, happiness, and togetherness".

A Shyam Steel spokesperson said, "For us, Bengal is not just a market but an emotion. Launching Macaw Paints during Durga Puja reflects the spirit, energy, and cultural pride of the region. With Maa Durga's blessings, we believe Macaw will soar high. With youth icon Kartik Aaryan, who is loved across generations and cherished in family homes, as our brand ambassador, Bengal witnesses a new udaan - Macaw Paints".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)