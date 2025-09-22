New Delhi, September 22: Amazon is reportedly set to face a trial in Seattle against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its Prime membership programme. As per reports, the case involves allegations that the e-commerce giant misled millions of its customers into subscribing and made the cancellation process complicated, raising concerns over consumer protection and transparency.

As per a report of The Verge, Amazon will face a trial against the US Federal Trade Commission in Seattle to defend its Prime membership programme. Jury selection for the trial is reportedly scheduled to start on Monday, followed by the opening arguments. Separately, the FTC has filed another lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of anticompetitive practices, and the case is expected to start in early 2027. Coca-Cola Layoffs; Here’s Why US-Based Multinational Beverage Company Laying Off 600 Employees in South Africa.

The FTC reportedly claims that Amazon used design tactics called as "dark patterns," to encourage users to subscribe to Prime membership, even when they may not have intended to or fully understood the terms. The FTC alleges that once users were enrolled in a recurring Prime subscription, Amazon made cancellation difficult and delayed implementing changes that could have simplified the process.

As per a report of The New York Times, Amazon has denied the allegations, stating that "jury will believe that customers signed up for Prime simply because they thought it was a good deal." Mark Blafkin, an Amazon spokesperson, reportedly said, "The way Amazon drives Prime subscribers is by making the service useful and valuable." TCS Layoffs Controversy: Terminated Employee Alleges Physical Assault by HR on Severance Query, Reddit Post Goes Viral.

However, FTC wrote in a recent court filing, that 'Amazon was aware for years that it was taking consumers’ money without their consent, yet chose to do nothing about it." A federal court trial in Seattle is scheduled to start this week, where Amazon executives may face personal liability if the FTC succeeds in proving violations during the proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Verge, The New York Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

