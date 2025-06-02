SI Group Signs Exclusive MOU in Support of Solomon Islands' First Special Economic Zone

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 2: SI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Solomon Islands to serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor in the development and international promotion of the country's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This MoU establishes the foundation for collaboration, with a more detailed investment agreement to be finalized and presented to the Government Caucus for formal approval.

Solomon Islands - A Strategic Gateway in the Pacific

Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands holds a unique position on major maritime trade routes. With ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to inclusive development, the country is positioning itself as a new frontier for global investment and sustainable growth.

The Honourable Jaimie Lency VOKIA, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Member of Parliament, stated:

"This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic public-private partnership. SI Group's global reach and sector expertise will help attract serious international investors to the SEZ, aligning with our national goals for economic diversification and regional integration."

A Government-Led SEZ for National Development

The Special Economic Zone, officially launched by the Government of the Solomon Islands, is a flagship initiative aimed at stimulating broad-based economic transformation. Its goals include:

* Establishing a globally competitive, well-regulated business environment

* Attracting high-impact investment, advanced technology, and international expertise

* Generating employment and enabling export-led growth across multiple sectors

A Cohesive Structure for Sustainable Growth

The SEZ will comprise a series of interconnected sub-zones, each with distinct strategic functions:

1. Marine Economy - Agriculture - Natural Resources

* A 100-hectare, high-tech shrimp farm targeting premium export markets (e.g., Japan and EU)

* Fisheries processing hub aligned with global safety and quality standards

* Environmentally responsible mining operations (gold and bauxite) using ESG-aligned practices

2. Social Services - Education - Tourism

* An international hospital serving both local and regional communities

* Vocational training centers customized to SEZ workforce demands

* A luxury resort, casino, and golf course targeting high-end eco-tourism

3. Infrastructure - Finance - Logistics

* Financial services platform including a dedicated SEZ bank and investor support systems

* A strategic logistics hub with cold storage and streamlined cargo processing

* Integrated infrastructure to deliver reliable energy, water, and telecoms

All sub-zones will be developed in accordance with a national master plan to ensure operational coherence and long-term sustainability.

Implementation Roadmap: From Vision to Execution

SI Group and the Solomon Islands Government have agreed on a structured implementation roadmap to realize the SEZ through phased development:

Short-Term (0-6 months)

* Formalization of the SEZ Investment Agreement and submission to the Government Caucus

* Establishment of SI Group's office in Honiara* Launch of initial pilot projects in healthcare, aquaculture, and logistics

* Engagement of anchor investors and technical consultants

* Finalization of the SEZ's legal and regulatory frameworks

Long-Term (1-3 years)

* Full-scale development of SEZ sub-zones across targeted provinces

* Infrastructure deployment and utility integration

* Public-private partnerships for job creation and capacity building

* Significant growth in FDI and economic diversification

* Establishment of the Solomon Islands as a model for sustainable SEZ development in the Pacific

SI Group - Strategic Adviser and Priority Investor

Under the terms of the MOU, SI Group will serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor on major investment opportunities within the zone. SI Group's role includes:

* Advising on SEZ development strategy, structure, and international best practices

* Promoting the SEZ to global investors and multilateral institutions

* Facilitating capital mobilization and technical partnerships

* Supporting legal, financial, and regulatory alignment to attract long-term investment

About SI Group

Established in 2001 as ESPECO (H.K) Limited and now headquartered in Vietnam, SI Group is a global advisory and investment firm specializing in:

* Investor migration and post-settlement solutions

* Government advisory and international business development

* Infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality investment

* Strategic partnerships and trade facilitation

With active operations in over 20 countries and a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, SI Group is committed to supporting the Solomon Islands in realizing its SEZ ambitions through sustainable and inclusive development.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nguyen Huu Tri (Kannie)

CMO & Director of Global Business Development - SI Group

Email: kannie.nguyen@si.im

Phone: +84 904 605 065

Website: www.sigroup.vn

