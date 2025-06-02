Mumbai, June 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 answer key today, June 2, along with candidates OMR response sheets on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key will help candidates check their estimated scores before the final results are declared sometime next week. Going with the previous year's trend, NTA will likely announce the NEET UG 2025 results by June 13 or June 14. JEE Advanced Result 2025: Rajit Gupta Secures Top Rank in Highly Competitive Exam, Says ‘Setting Daily Goals, Not Using Any Shortcuts’ Is the Mantra to His Success (Watch Video).

After the answer key is released, candidates can challenge any discrepancies, which the NTA will address. The agency will then cross-check the grievances and rectify them before releasing the final answer key. However, it is to be noted that the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question to challenge the provisional answer key. As NTA prepares to release the NEET UG 2025 answer key, let's know the steps to check the scorecard online. NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: NBEMS Likely To Release Exam City Intimation Slip for National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exam Soon at nbe.edu.in.

Steps To Check NEET UG 2025 Scorecard

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘NEET 2025 Scorecard PDF’ link on the homepage.

Log in using your NEET 2025 application number, password/date of birth.

The NEET UG 2025 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2025 scorecard for admission use.

Notably, the NEET UG 2025 results will be based on the final answer key. Once declared, candidates can check their results and download the scorecard from the official website using their login credentials. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total score, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR). In previous years, NEET results were announced within 30 to 40 days of the exam. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit neet.nta.nic.in.

