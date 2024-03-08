PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Siddha Group, a leading real estate developer with a national footprint, along with partner Sejal Group is thrilled to unveil an exclusive offer as part of their March financial year-end campaign. Prospective home buyers are presented with a unique opportunity to "save up to INR 21 lacs on" bookings made before March 31, 2024, at their landmark project, 'Siddha Sky' located at Sion NX. Phase 1 of this project is nearing completion; prices are set to rise from April 1, 2024.

'Siddha Sky' is distinguished by its architectural brilliance, featuring five 39-storey towers interconnected by a Rooftop Skywalk 400 feet above the ground, offering 2 & 3 BHK lifestyle residences. It has been the top selling project in Mumbai central suburbs region, quarter-after-quarter as per CRE Matrix Index Tap, making it most desirable project in the locality.

Samyak Jain, Director of Siddha Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the limited-period offer, stating, "We are excited to extend this invitation to home buyers to seize this opportunity before it's too late. 'Siddha Sky' represents the epitome of luxury living, our architectural marvel, "The Rooftop Skywalk, a first of its kind in Mumbai, offer residents a unique living experience 400 ft above the ground."

Centrally located at Sion NX, 'Siddha Sky' encompasses over 4 acres of open spaces, a sprawling 22,000 sqft Club, and 60+ of amenities designed to provide a rejuvenating environment for its residents. The Rooftop Skywalk features attractions such as a Sky Lounge, hammock seating, an amphitheater, Yoga and telescopic star-gazing point, a Sky gazing deck, and a party lawn with a viewing deck, ensuring a lifetime of unforgettable experiences for its inhabitants.

Sion NX is rapidly emerging as a sought-after residential locale in Mumbai, thanks to its proximity to the Eastern Expressway, Freeway, and the forthcoming 32 km Metro 4 corridor linking it to Thane. Furthermore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri to Nhava-Sheva, has significantly cut travel times to Navi Mumbai, boosting property demand in the area and anticipating a rise in property values.

Siddha & Sejal Group invites home seekers to take advantage of this remarkable offer and become part of a landmark project.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)