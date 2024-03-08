New Delhi, March 8: The industry leaders on Friday hailed the government's IndiaAI Mission initiative, the country's first artificial intelligence (AI) mission that was approved with an outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore. The IndiaAI Mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

"The focus on funding deep tech AI startups, developing open source databases, as well as domain-specific large language models will play an instrumental role in fueling AI innovation in the country, making India a global leader in harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence," said Tilakraj Parmar, Co-Founder & CEO, QX Lab AI. He also mentioned that the government's move to provide financial support and a strategic roadmap for AI integration will act as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation. IndiaAI Mission: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves National-Level IndiaAI Mission With Budget of Over Rs 10,000 Crore.

Prashanth Kaddi, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India, said that this move gives a fillip to the startup ecosystem "to drive innovation helping India leapfrog into areas such as text summarisation, video/image generation, and next-gen chatbots etc., including enablement across Indian languages". Indian Artificial Intelligence Startup Navana.ai Launches ‘Bodhi’ Second-Generational Multilingual Voice Model, Available in 11 Languages.

The Mission will be implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). According to an official, the approved IndiaAI Mission will propel innovation and build domestic capacities to ensure the tech sovereignty of the country. It will also create highly skilled employment opportunities to harness the demographic dividend of the country.