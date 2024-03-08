New Delhi, March 8: iQOO is gearing up to launch its most anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G in India. The iQOO Z9 5G will be launched on March 12. The Z9 5G is expected to come under the mid-range smartphone segment with updated specifications and features for its

As per a report of Gizmochina, the iQOO Z9 5G price, storage variants and sale dates have been leaked ahead of its launch. According to the leaked information, the smartphone might come in two storage configurations, which include an 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 17,999 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs 19,999. These prices are said to include a Rs 2,000 discount for customers using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Xiaomi’s Flagship Smartphones.

The actual retail price is anticipated to be Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue. The sale of iQOO Z9 5G might start on March 13 for early access and will be available for all customers on March 14.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the iQOO Z9 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The smartphone is anticipated to have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that might boast a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display of the smartphone is also expected to offer a 300Hz touch sampling rate and a 1200Hz instant touch sampling rate. POCO M6 5G With Airtel 5G Offer Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The iQOO Z9 5G is rumoured to feature a Sony IMX882 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which will likely support 44W fast charging capability.

