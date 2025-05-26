NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Bringing the best of connected technologies to India, Signify, the world leader in lighting, has launched its first exclusive WiZ Store in Pune, this marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion across the nation. With this launch, Signify redefines how consumers experience lighting by offering a fully connected, customizable, and intuitive smart lighting journey.

Also Read | Memorial Day 2025 in the US: Messages and Quotes To Share With Family and Friends.

Located in one of India's most rapidly growing IT and real estate hubs-the WiZ Store is designed to resonate with the city's young, tech-savvy, and innovative audience. The store will showcase Philips Smart LED products powered by WiZ, enabling users to control lighting through apps, voice assistants, and smart switches. The store offers a hands-on experience of how smart lighting can seamlessly blend into modern lifestyles. The store features a vast selection of connected SKUs, offering a holistic shopping experience to customers.

Commenting on the power packed launch C Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business - Signify Greater India, said, "The launch of our WiZ Store in Pune reflects our deep commitment to shaping the future of smart homes in India. Pune, with its thriving innovation ecosystem and forward-thinking consumers was a natural choice to introduce our most immersive connected lighting experience yet.

Also Read | US Memorial Day 2025 Weekend Wishes, Greetings and Messages To Share Online.

Through the WiZ platform, we are empowering people to personalize their spaces with intuitive lighting that's not only functional but enhances their lifestyle and well-being. This store isn't just a retail space, it's a live experience centre that showcases how technology and design can work together to transform everyday living. Looking ahead, we see immense potential for smart lighting across India's rapidly urbanizing cities and our commitment is to support the growth by delivering innovative, connected solutions that enhance comfort, design, and sustainability."

The launch of the WiZ Store in Pune cements Signify's leadership in India's smart-lighting market. Leveraging the expertise in connected lighting, ongoing product innovation, and strategic collaborations with channel partners and design professionals, Signify is committed to delivering innovative, user-centric lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of Indian homes and businesses.

Address: Shop No 23, Gr Floor, Vision One Mall, Bhumkar Chowk Rd, near GINGER PUNE, Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra 411033For further information, please contact:Prachi Kaushik - Prachi.Kaushik@signify.com Pavitra Amrit - Pavitra.amrit@sixdegrees-bcw.com

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)