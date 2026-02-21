Trueledger Technologies FZE's preliminary interest in exploring a potential strategic investment of up to a 20% stake in Silverline Technologies

PNN

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Silverline Technologies Ltd (BSE - 500389) a global technology consulting, software and digital transformation solutions provider has received a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) from Trueledger Technologies FZE, a UAE-based technology research and holding company, expressing interest in exploring a potential strategic investment of up to 20% stake in the Company.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Highlights:-

- Company has on boarded 4,000 plus registered Users in a week for recently launched 'SilverAI'; Annual revenue potential estimates at Rs. 430-450 crore

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply.

- Silver AI Platform estimates reaching 5 lakh registered users in 45 days. To reduce Pro Subscription fee to USD 9 per user per month to drive mass adoption

- The Company has executed a rapid five-phase rollout within 30 days, underscoring strong speed-to-market and engineering depth.

- Even at 10% conversion, annual revenue potential estimated to be around Rs. 43 crore and at 20% conversion it is estimated to be around Rs. 86 crore.

- India's AI chatbot market is expanding rapidly and projected to reach $26.4 billion by 2031.

- Company has successfully finalized a Rs. 26-crore settlement with the Apex Urban Co-operative Bank

For H1FY26, company has reported net profit of Rs. 18.41 crore and of Rs. 200.16 crore.

The proposed investment aims to provide strategic exposure to Silverline's fast-growing artificial intelligence-led initiatives and emerging technology platforms. The Company believes this interest reflects growing confidence in its AI-driven strategy and long-term growth roadmap.

The final terms, including investment structure, valuation, pricing, and rights (if any), remain under discussion. The LOI is non-binding and intended solely to facilitate further discussions. No definitive agreement has been executed, and there is no assurance that the discussions will result in a completed transaction.

Company has received a strong response for its AI - enabled web platform "SilverAI" - https://ai.silverlinetechnologies.in underscoring the platform's potential to evolve into a scalable, subscription-led revenue engine. The Platform estimates reaching 5 lakh registered users in 45 days and further plans to reduce Pro Subscription fee to USD 9 per user per month to drive mass adoption

Since its launch on 2 Feb 2026, Silver AI has recorded over 24,000 registered users in a week's time reflecting robust market acceptance and growing interest in AI-driven productivity and enterprise solutions. At full pro adoption with 5 lakh registered users with USD 9 per user per month, the company estimates annual revenue potential of Rs. 430-450 crore.

To further enhance adoption and deepen user engagement, the company has decided to provide free access to the Pro version of Silver AI to all users for the next six months, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This initiative is strategically designed to maximise usage, gather structured user feedback, and further stabilise and refine the platform ahead of large-scale monetisation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yakin Joshi, Managing Director, Silverline Technologies Ltd said, "We are pleased to inform that company has received LOI from Trueledger Technologies FZE's preliminary interest in exploring a potential strategic investment of up to a 20% stake in the company. Additionally company has received very good response for the recently launched - SilverAI with 24,000 plus registered users in the first week of launch and Company is evaluating a volume-driven pricing model for the Pro version of Silver AI. Subject to achieving approximately 500,000 registered users within the next 45 days, the Company plans to price the Pro subscription at USD 9 per user per month, with the objective of driving mass adoption and higher conversion rates. At this pricing level, company has potential to reach monthly revenue of USD 54 million, translating into indicative Rs. 430-450 crore annualised revenue potential for the company assuming full pro adoption. Even at partial conversion levels the revenue impact remains significant for the company."

At 10% conversion, annual revenue potential estimated to be around Rs. 43 crore and at 20% conversion it is estimated to be around Rs. 86 crore.

The Company continues to enhance Silver AI across performance, features, usability, and scalability, leveraging continuous user feedback and analytics. Silverline believes that the early traction of Silver AI strongly supports its strategic objective of building AI-led, product-driven, recurring revenue streams for long-term stakeholder value creation.

"Silver AI" is the Company's AI-enabled web platform designed to provide a conversational, assistive interface for productivity and knowledge workflows. The platform has been developed to support users through an intuitive chat-style experience, aimed at improving efficiency in everyday professional and organisational tasks. India's AI chatbot market is expanding rapidly and projected to reach $26.4 billion by 2031and Silver AI is well positioned to tap the growing opportunity with the launch of this initiative.

The Company has executed a rapid five-phase rollout within 30 days, underscoring strong speed-to-market and engineering depth. The web platform is live, with mobile, multimodal AI, and advanced healthcare applications rolling out progressively, supported by a private-by-design, fully encrypted, enterprise-ready architecture.

"The launch marks a key milestone in Silverline's product roadmap and strengthens its presence in high-growth technology segments. It positions the Company for a first-mover advantage in India-focused edge AI and healthcare, at the intersection of accelerating AI adoption, digital health transformation, and localized computing," added Mr. Yakin Joshi.

Silver AI is accessible through standard web browsers and requires no specialised hardware, enabling rapid onboarding and broad usability across diverse user segments. Designed around a conversational chat interface, the platform allows users to efficiently generate, refine, and structure professional and business outputs, including drafting, summarisation, re-writing, brainstorming, and structured responses, thereby improving productivity and decision-making. The platform reflects the Company's strategic focus on building indigenous product intellectual property, with flexibility to support India-first localisation while remaining relevant for global users. Developed as a scalable platform foundation, Silver AI is designed to support the phased addition of new modules, workflows, and integrations over time, expanding both feature depth and addressable markets.

In parallel, the Company is progressing an enterprise-readiness roadmap for Silver AI, including structured templates, role-based usage, and controlled deployments, positioning the platform for future enterprise adoption. Strategically, Silver AI strengthens the Company's AI-led growth narrative, supports potential product-based revenue models, and complements its existing technology services portfolio, reinforcing long-term competitiveness and innovation.

Company has reported a strong growth for the Q2FY26 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025., Revenue from operations of the company during Q2FY26 has risen to Rs. 100.07 crore, representing a robust growth of over 100 times from the revenue from operations of Rs. 69.7 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net Profit of the company during Q2FY26 also rise to Rs. 7.26 crore as against net profit of Rs. 3.28 lakh in the corresponding period last year. For H1FY26, company has reported net profit of Rs. 18.41 crore and Revenue from operations of Rs. 200.16 crore.

The Company has successfully closed a long-standing litigation with Apex Urban Co-operative Bank (in liquidation) through a court-recorded settlement of Rs. 26 crore, significantly lower than the original claim of Rs. 35.98 crore.

Founded in 1992, Silverline Technologies is a publicly listed global technology company with over three decades of experience in enterprise software, digital transformation, and IT consulting. Since 2019, the Company has leveraged emerging technologies, strategic partnerships, and investments across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, SAP, analytics, automation, and digital platforms to deliver impactful, innovation-led solutions worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)