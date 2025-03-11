PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: Australia-based singer Vibbhuti Mehta is back with a mesmerizing festive anthem, "Faagan", a song that celebrates the vibrant essence of Holi with a soulful blend of Gujarati and Rajasthani folk traditions. Known for her melodious voice and deep-rooted connection with traditional Indian music, Vibbhuti brings forth a track that perfectly captures the joy, color, and rhythm of the festival.

Holi is more than just a festival--it is a celebration of togetherness, happiness, and cultural heritage. Faagan embraces this spirit through its foot-tapping beats, rich folk melodies, and festive vibes, making it an ideal song for Holi 2025. The song pays tribute to the timeless musical traditions of Gujarat and Rajasthan, weaving them together with a modern touch to create an unforgettable listening experience.

Bringing this musical masterpiece to life are some of the finest artists in the industry:

The song Faagan is brought to life by the soulful voice of Vibbhuti Mehta, with music composed by Kushal Chokshi and lyrics penned by Munaf Luhar. The vibrant visuals and storytelling are directed and edited by Milan Joshi, video production managed by Viju Patel, while the producer Ssapan Bhatt's visionary approach has ensured a high-quality musical and visual experience that perfectly captures the festive spirit of Holi, providing an immersive experience for the audience.

Festive Beats & Soulful Melody - The perfect soundtrack for playing with colors, dancing, and celebrating.

Cultural Fusion - A seamless blend of Gujarati and Rajasthani folk music, representing the beauty of both traditions.

Trending on Instagram Music - The song has already gained immense popularity on Instagram, making it a must-add to Holi reels and stories.

A Celebration of Tradition & Modernity - While deeply rooted in heritage, the song also carries a fresh, contemporary vibe that appeals to audiences of all generations.

Join the Celebration!

youtube.com/watch?v=ttspFxmWnPY

The music video is OUT NOW on Vibbhuti Mehta's official YouTube channel, and fans are encouraged to stream, watch, and share their love for the song. As Faagan continues to make waves on Instagram Music, listeners can join the movement by creating their own Holi reels, tagging @thevibbhutimehta , and using the hashtag #Faagan.

This Holi, let 'Faagan' be your festival's soundtrack! Play, dance, and celebrate with colors and music!

instagram.com/reels/audio/1040714371213249/

