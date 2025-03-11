Kareena Kapoor Khan, at 44, remains as energetic as ever, but she’s also someone who has always embraced change with grace. Whether in her acting, beauty or wisdom, she’s only gotten better with time. Listening to people with such experiences helps create a better and more understanding environment for everyone. The Bollywood actress recently engaged in an insightful conversation with American actress and author Gillian Anderson. During their chat, Bebo spoke about a lot of topics, from her no-sex-scene policy to gender equality, cosmetic surgeries and the impact of playing a sex worker in the film, Chameli. Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns in Red and Gold Outfit at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 (See Pics).

Kareena Kapoor on Her No Sex Scene Policy

When Gillian Anderson asked Kareena Kapoor why she has always avoided doing sex scenes in her films, the actress said, 'I personally feel that it's not important to take a story forward. It's not something that I believe is required, in the form of a story. I know I will not be comfortable doing that. I have never done it." Bebo added, "It's just the way we look at the whole idea. We don't look at sexuality or sex as a human experience. We have to start looking and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It's my belief."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gillian Anderson

Kareena Kapoor on Gender Equality

Kareena Kapoor, who has always been vocal about gender equality, spoke about the topic in her chat with Gillian Anderson as well. Talking about the boundaries set that are always set for a woman, she said, "Somehow as women, we are always expected to be slightly more coy or slightly more shy. Thats what is always expected out of you. But I think, if you're confident in your sexuality and you feel beautiful in yourself."

When asked about the mentality regarding this in India, Kareena said, " I think its just this thing, you know, women are a certain way. And of course now, things are so much in the forefront, things are changing. Women are now kid of braving up but there is a certain way which is there, especially as an Indian actor, it is really really different, really really tough."

Watch the Full Video Here:

Kareena Kapoor on Playing Chameli

In another segment of the interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up on playing a sex worker in the 2004 Bollywood film Chameli directed by Sudhir Mishra. She said, "I think because I played a sex worker in it and I was very young and people were like 'I don't know if she'd be able to do it.' But I think of course that it was kind of like a turning point because it also helped me tap into my own confidence, my own sensuality at a young age." IIFA Awards 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan Honours Raj Kapoor’s Legacy by Dancing to ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ (Watch Video).

During their conversation, Kareena also discussed how actors undergo surgeries and adjust their physiques to stay relevant. "I mean, I enjoy a few lines here and there on my face. I think it kind of looks sexy. I just want to take it's natural course. I'm not old yet, so I'm still rocking," the actress said.

