Seoul [South Korea], October 11 (ANI): SK Group is set to elevate the global standing of Korean artificial intelligence by hosting two major international AI events - the Future Tech Forum AI at the APEC CEO Summit in late October 2025 and the SK AI Summit 2025 in early November, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The report noted that the conglomerate stated on Friday that it will lead the Future Tech Forum AI, a side event of the APEC CEO Summit, in Gyeongju on October 28, followed by the SK AI Summit 2025 at COEX in Seoul from November 3 to 4. Both gatherings will bring together global tech leaders and scholars to discuss AI strategies, industry collaboration, and the development of national-level ecosystems.

Attendees include Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for AI future planning; Chey Tae-won, Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and SK Group; SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang; Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon; Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman; Kim Kyoung-hoon, Head of OpenAI Korea; Choi Ye-jin, AI professor at Stanford University; and Nitin Mittal, Global AI Leader at Deloitte Consulting.

Chey Tae-won, serving as Chair of the APEC CEO Summit, will deliver the keynote speech, sharing Korea's vision and progress in fostering an AI-driven economy.

The Future Tech Forum AI will center on the theme of a "National AI Ecosystem," focusing on policy-level collaboration beyond individual corporate strategies. "The K-Tech Showcase, featuring SK Group's integrated AI data center solution uniting SK Hynix, SK telecom, SKC, and SK enmove's AI capabilities, will also be held at Gyeongju Expo Grand Park's Air Dome. The event will cover everything from semiconductors and cooling systems to operations and cybersecurity," the report said.

The SK AI Summit 2025, themed "AI Now & Next," will highlight the group's achievements to date in 2025 and present its long-term strategy for AI-driven growth. The 2025 event will expand participation to include startups, academia, and global corporations. A side event, the SK AI Summit Cloud Code Builder Hackathon, will be co-hosted by SK telecom, Anthropic, and Coxwave.

Quoting SK Group, the report stated that through APEC, the company aims to share Korea's AI ecosystem strategy with the world and demonstrate SK's value-creating AI infrastructure spanning semiconductors, energy, and digital services. It added that the events will mark a major step in positioning K-AI at the center of global cooperation. (ANI)

