Mumbai, October 11: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has laid off many employees this year. However, the exact number has not been disclosed by the company. New reports have revealed that it finally confirmed that recent TCS layoffs had affected nearly 20,000 jobs in India. The number is quite large compared to other job cuts announced this year. India's largest IT company has been under the microscope for months as observers sought to reveal the actual figures.

TCS, amid adopting AI and facing uncertainty due to US trade policies, eliminated nearly 19,755 jobs by September 30, stated a report by India Today. It said that India's largest IT exporter and private-sector employer carrier out "steepest-ever" job cuts due to the pressures of artificial intelligence and shaken up US-India trade policy affecting country's USD 280 billion economy. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 91,000 Employees Laid Off by 208 Companies; Intel, TCS, Microsoft and Wipro Among Top Firms Cutting Jobs.

TCS Layoffs Explained by Report

The report stated that the layoffs resulted in the workforce of Tata Consultancy Services dropping below 600,000 for the first time in two years. It also highlighted that, by the quarter ending September 30, 2025, the IT giant had laid off 19,755 employees, reducing its headcount within a span of three months.

As per the report, the figure included both voluntary and exit layoffs, showing a 3.2% decline in numbers compared to the previous quarter. The job cuts have left the company with a 600,000-strong workforce for the first time since 2022. Additionally, it mentioned that TCS set aside USD 11.35 billion to cover severance-related costs.

TCS Performance and Struggles

Tata Consultancy Services missed its quarterly profit expectations owing to job cut costs amid the effects of the evolving digital economy. Another challenge is US policy changes. Recently, the US President increased H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 (around INR 88 lakh) and imposed higher tariffs on Indian exports, affecting several Indian IT companies. TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

Amid this, Tata Consultancy Services made moves to localise its US workforce so that it could reduce reliance on the H-1B visa programme and adapt to immigration changes proposed by the Trump administration. However, this would not affect TCS hiring plans for AI, ML, data analytics, and other needs. TCS's layoffs could hint at what is to come in India's IT sector, which is transforming from mass manpower to a high-tech-focused workforce, the report added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

