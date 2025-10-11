Did Indian Air Force Share an Edited Image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made by Pakistani Propaganda Account ‘Ousai2002’

Mumbai, October 11: Pakistani propaganda has fallen flat yet again. Recently, a user named Ousai2002 shared a digitally altered image, claiming that the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted an edited image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. "Shivangi picture is edited by IAF"," the user captioned the fake image.

For the past several weeks, Pakistan has been running false propaganda campaigns about Squadron Leader Singh, one of India's most recognised women fighter pilots. Pakistani media were spreading rumours that IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, India's first woman to fly the Rafale, is in Pakistani custody. False reports claim she was arrested after her jet was shot down near Sialkot during Operation Sindoor. Did Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Admit Pakistan Knew Indian Army Positions via Chinese Satellites? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

PIB Fact Check: No, IAF Did Not Post Doctored Photo of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh

A Pakistani propaganda account "Ousai2002" has claimed that the Indian Air Force shared an edited image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE. ✅ Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was awarded the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge during the… pic.twitter.com/6X0tndDKOZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 11, 2025

Pakistani Propaganda Falls Flat Again

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has categorically called this claim fake. "A Pakistani propaganda account "Ousai2002" has claimed that the Indian Air Force shared an edited image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. #PIBFactCheck This claim is #FAKE," the PIB Fact Check posted on X. "Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was awarded the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge during the Valedictory Ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC)," the government fact-checking agency said while sharing a link to official image from the ceremony.

PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to beware of the "fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles on social media." Did Donald Trump Say That Pakistan Shot Down 7 Indian Jets During the India-Pakistan Conflict? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Misquote US President.

On Friday, October 10, the IAF released the first official photograph of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh after Operation Sindoor, marking a proud moment as she has now been conferred the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge.

The milestone was achieved during the valedictory ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC) at the Flying Instructors School, Air Force Station Tambaram, on October 9, 2025. The event was graced by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO Training Command, IAF, as the Chief Guest. A total of 59 officers from the IAF, sister services, and friendly foreign countries were awarded the coveted badge during the ceremony.

Claim : The Indian Air Force (IAF) posted an edited image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh has now been conferred the Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge. Full of Trash Clean

