Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), India's pioneering health-tech platform dedicated to revolutionising skincare education and innovation, today announced the launch of 'The RXFX Show', an innovative series that fundamentally transforms how skincare knowledge is shared, consumed, and applied in daily life. The groundbreaking show brings together leading dermatologists, formulation scientists, industry innovators, and skincare experts in an unprecedented entertainment format that makes complex skincare science not just accessible but genuinely enjoyable for audiences across India.

Recognising the fundamental fact that while audiences actively seek knowledge, they love entertainment even more, 'The RXFX Show' creates a unique and powerful blend where learning happens naturally and memorably through engaging activities, interactive games, and light-hearted challenges. The format acknowledges a simple but telling truth about content consumption patterns: among India's top 100 most-watched shows across television and OTT platforms, not one is a documentary. This statistic reveals a clear and overwhelming preference of the audience for dynamic, interactive content over traditional, lecture-style educational approaches--an insight that forms the foundation of The RXFX Show's innovative format.

https://youtube.com/shorts/QmJp2HNqktU?si=W33xBfp1TwEKKVvy

"We created 'The RXFX Show' because we believe skincare education should be as enjoyable as it is informative," said Supriya Marathe, Co-Founder of SkinBB. "In traditional formats, viewers often feel like they're attending a medical lecture. But when respected experts participate in fun challenges while discussing skin science, something magical happens--viewers don't just passively watch, they actively engage, genuinely remember, and actually apply what they learn in their daily skincare routines. It's about making serious skin science seriously fun, because that's when real behavioural change happens.

'The RxFx Show' transforms complex dermatological concepts into engaging, easy-to-understand takeaways through a lively mix of expert challenges and interactive games. Clinical Experts will use real-life analogies, smart visuals, and myth-busting banter to make topics like sebum imbalance, hormonal acne, or nutritional triggers both informative and entertaining. Each carefully crafted 30-45 minute episode features two or more leading experts who share their extensive knowledge through interactive segments, engaging games, and thought-provoking challenges that relate directly to the topics being discussed. This seamless blend of entertainment and education ensures content flows naturally and keeps viewers engaged throughout, without ever compromising the educational purpose while delivering genuine entertainment value that keeps audiences coming back for more.

The inaugural episode of Season 1 focuses on one of India's most common skin concerns--acne--and has been titled "Acne! Food Ka Kya Kasoor?" This title cleverly highlights the crucial but often misunderstood connection between diet and acne management. The episode, hosted by Shravan Ajay, features distinguished guests Dr. Tanvi Vaidya, MBBS, MD, Medical Director of DermaMD Clinic - Thane, and Dr. Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Co-Founder SkinBB and Lead Dermatologist, who bring their decades of clinical experience and insights to demystify the relationship between what we eat and how our skin reacts.

In the episode titled "Strand by Strand: Unravelling the Silent Roots of Hair Loss," Dr. Pravin Banodkar, MBBS, DNB, DD(UK), FIDP Dermatology, Co-Founder & Lead Dermatologist, SkinBB is joined by Dr. Aseem Sharma, MD, DNB Dermatology, MBA; Director, Skin Saga Centre to decode the underlying causes of hair loss from stress and diet to scalp inflammation and offer practical, evidence-based strategies for hair health. And for the episode "Beyond the Scale: Your Body, Your Blueprint,", the audience will see Dr. Apratim Goel, MBBS, MD, DNB - Dermatology, Founder & CEO, Cutis Skin Solution dive into the science of weight loss, explores a range of aesthetic procedures, and busts common myths around body contouring and cosmetic treatments, offering a balanced, expert perspective on achieving realistic and healthy body goals along with Dr. Soma Sarkar.

"SkinBB's vision extends far beyond creating compelling content--we're actively trying to build lasting bridges with industry stakeholders that will transform India from being primarily a skincare consumer market to becoming a recognised global innovation centre," explained Ajit Marathe, Founder of SkinBB. "The RXFX Show serves as a dynamic platform where knowledge flows freely and organically between experts and audiences, where traditional Indian skincare wisdom meets cutting-edge science, and where India's skincare story boldly evolves from passive consumption to active creation and innovation."

'The RXFX Show' brings together a diverse panel of dermatologists, aesthetic surgeons, trichologists, formulation experts, entrepreneurs, and researchers -- both from India and around the world. By featuring these varied voices, the show delivers a well-rounded, insightful, and globally relevant take on skincare, making complex topics approachable and engaging for its viewers.

'The RXFX Show' is part of SkinBB's mission to position India as a key contributor to the global skincare conversation. By creating a collaborative space for clinicians, brands, researchers, labs, and entrepreneurs, it aims to foster innovation, inspire new ideas, and build stronger connections across the industry. In doing so, the show goes beyond entertainment -- it's a catalyst for meaningful collaboration and growth, shaping the future of skincare in India and beyond.

To See Episodes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Mv4fyE5X5k&t=220s

