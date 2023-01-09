Skyexch has been awarded as Title Sponsor of Royal Challengers Trophy 2023

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/PNN): Four teams will compete for the Royal Challengers Trophy, which will begin play on January 9, 2023. This T20 tournament, which features four talented teams, looks like it will be extremely interesting.

The Four team Royal Challengers Trophy is a Cricket Tournament that is presented by Skyexch.net, Four cricket team will compete for the trophy. The Four cricket team includes Bareilly Panther, Garhwal Hill's, Kumau Tiger's and Kashi King's.

Match Fixtures

Jan 9 - Bareilly Panthers Vs Garhwal Hill's

Jan 10 - Kumau Tiger's Vs Kashi Kings

Jan 11 - Garhwal Hill's Vs Kumau Tiger's

Jan 12 - Kashi King's Vs Bareilly Panthers

Jan 13 - Bareily Panthers Vs Kumau Tiger's

Jan 15 - Kashi King's Garhwal Hill's

Final will be played on Jan 16, 2023.

This tournament is managed by Divya Future Sports and Sumit Events.

All the matches will be telecasted live and exclusive only on 1Sports

Now talking about skyexch.net, is an online sports news platform which provides you with the most recent and remarkable sports news. It is must visit sports of cricket news, rankings, football features, kabaddi, event predictions, and more!

Skyexch.net provides the most recent news from the world of sports. It also publishes the best news and sporting events from around the world. Skyexch allows you to not only immerse yourself in the world of sports, but also to fully immerse yourself in the incredible world of sports.

Skyexch.net is your go-to resource for everything sports-related.

And speaking about sponsoring the cricket tournaments Skyexch was announced as title sponsor of Road to Safety World Series 2022 in which team India Legends came victorious as champion and Skyexch has also been part of Lanka Premier League as the presenting sponsor of the tournament for 2022 edition.

Skyexch.net has also stepped on other sports like horse racing where it was awarded as title sponsor of Royal Calcutta Turf Club season 2022.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

