Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day celebrated by the Hindu community. The Chaturthi is observed by the devotees of Lord Ganesha, also known as Lambodara. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha is celebrated on the fourth day after a full moon (Krishna Paksha). The term 'Sankashti' means deliverance from troubles. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi falls this year on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The moonrise on Sankashti Day is 9:10 pm. Also, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 12:09 pm on January 10, 2023, and end at 2:31 pm on January 11, 2023. As per religious beliefs, if a Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi and is believed to be more auspicious as compared to other Sankashti Chaturthi days. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

History of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

According to mythology, the Devas, who were in distress, sought help from Lord Shiva. However, though Lord Shiva could help the Devas, he delegated the task to one of his two sons - Kartikeya and Ganesha- and asked them who would be willing to take up the job. Notably, both Kartikeya and Ganesha were ready to do it. Ganesha is the beloved deity known as the god of wisdom and good fortune. For ages, devotees have sought the blessings of the Lord to give them the strength to face challenges in life. Devotees fasting on Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise. They break their fast and do Parana after seeing the moon. Sakat Chauth 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Tilkut Chauth Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Significance of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi

On the auspicious occasion of Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees pray to the Lambodara Maha Ganapati and worship the Soura Peetha on Paush/Magha Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. As Sankashti means deliverance, Lord Ganesha is hailed as Vighnaharta, who takes away all the problems and Dukhharta (the one who eliminates grief). It is believed that devotees who observe the Vrat will get rid of hurdles and sorrows.

