New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Gurgaon-based fintech company SlayPay has announced the launch of the world's 1st truly customisable payment cards in collaboration with VISA.

Dubbed as "India's coolest payment card" their payment app will allow users to get their photos, quotes, signatures, superheroes or any design printed on their numberless cards.

While referring to SlayPay, Founder & CEO Sidhant Ryan Malhotra said, "Even after 50 years of their existence, most payment cards look the same. Each of us wants to look different and unique, we all express our personalities differently. SlayPay cards are a part of your social currency - when you present it to pay, it'll turn heads around!"

They are offering world-class revolutionary banking features with evolutionary security mechanisms. The users can benefit from the card as they can transfer the exact amount they need to carry in their pocket. When it comes to security, it is a numberless card and henceforth, will solve all the dilemmas of keeping the cards safe and even avoid tampering. The card will be accessible worldwide and work both offline and online.

Cool-looking payment cards aside, the company also aims at providing a more secure banking experience to its users. Apart from a numberless design, users can pause & block cards within the app. Incidentally, it's India's first payment card to feature a customizable limit for contactless transactions.

Launching this quarter, the card will be made available to users who register on the website. The brand seems to be following a waitlist model previously seen in international fintech giants such as Robinhood & Monzo.

As Gen Z is getting creative with time, they need everything to be customized from their T-shirts to phone covers. Looking at this for the young generation SlayPay has made payment cards fancier.

For more information about the company, please visit https://slaypay.app/

