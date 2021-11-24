Long overdue, Hawkeye finally has his own Marvel solo outing and it’s in the form of a Disney+ show! Hawkeye follows Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he just wants to spend time with his kids, but is pulled back into action once the past catches up with him. The show also features Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop who also happens to be quite the skilled archer. We were greeted with the first two episodes of Hawkeye and honestly, they were really fun. Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld Adds Occasional Doses of Fun to Otherwise Okayish Opening Episodes of Jeremy Renner’s Marvel Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

It was great to go back to some street level action in the Marvel universe. The first episode is quite Kate Bishop focused and introduces her to us in a great way. It sees her trying to investigate a controversy and putting on the Ronin costume which leads Bishop to an altercation with the Tracksuit Mafia. The second episode sees both Barton and Bishop work together in some capacity and it creates for a lot of fun moments. So here are seven of the best moments from the first two episodes of Hawkeye.

Rogers the Musical

When we were given a brief glimpse of this in the trailer, fans were pretty excited to see what shape Rogers the Musical would take in the show. While not exactly as to what the fans thought, Rogers the Musical serves as a great insight into the disconnect with how the public thinks about those events. You can clearly see Clint getting a bit agitated by it, and it provided a great character moment.

Kate vs The Tracksuit Mafia

Kate gets to show off her fighting skills when she takes on the Tracksuit Mafia when a black market auction goes wrong. We get to see the kind of skill she possesses and it honestly shows her as a force to be reckoned with. Not to mention the choreography of the action itself is quite amazing and made for some great viewing.

Kate Saving a Blind Dog

If anyone is familiar with the comic the show takes inspiration from, then they know exactly who the dog is. For a scene that involved Hawkeye in the comics, it was fun seeing Kate in that situation. She saves a blind dog from the Tracksuit Mafia and just shows that Kate has a lot of heart to her.

Kate Fangirling Over Hawkeye

In another great and extremely realistic scene, the first thing Kate does when she meets Hawkeye is being extremely flushed and excited. After getting to the apartment, Kate immediately asks him to sign her bow, and it just made her more relatable.

Apartment on Fire

When the Tracksuit Mafia tracks down Kate Bishop, they immediately start throwing molotovs at her home and it immediately sets her apartment on fire. Clint then goes over to the window and in one of his best scenes, when the Tracksuits throw another Molotov, he just catches it and throws it right back at them. Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld Makes A Mark, Critics Call the Show MCU’s ‘Most Grounded Series’.

NYC Larpers

When Clint finds out who exactly has the Ronin outfit, he finds himself at a role playing event. In a sequence that’s funny and sees Clint extremely frustrated, he finally gets to the person who challenges him to a “trial by combat” for the suit. Overall it was great fun seeing him in this scenario.

With The Tracksuits

The Tracksuits capture Hawkeye and take him to their base, where Clint asks to see the manager. Kate then attempts to rescue him by jumping through the window but falls on her face and gets captured too. We then finally get to see the head of the Tracksuit Mafia, who is revealed to be Alaqua Cox's Echo.

Well this was it for the first two episodes of Hawkeye. Hawkeye will stream every Wednesday at 1:31pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

