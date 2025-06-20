VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: The Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra West witnessed an inspiring convergence of purpose and progress as the Sneh Asha Foundation launched 10 new state-of-the-art computer labs across BMC and TMC schools and welcomed 12 bright students to its flagship Scholarship Programme. The landmark event brought together over 800 attendees, including government officials, educationists, corporate leaders, donors, and celebrities, each united by the shared vision of digital inclusion and educational equity.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend's Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Adding gravitas to the occasion were distinguished guests such as Salman Khan, Actor & Philanthropist, Ajinkya Rahane, Indian Cricketer, Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of the Rustomjee Group, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD Hiranandani Group, Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), Prarthi Dhawale, Trustee, Sneh Asha Foundation along with Mrs. Siddhi Jaiswal & Ms. Sneha Jaiswal, Co-Founders, Sneh Asha Foundation.

As a heartfelt gesture, Salman Khan awarded medals and personalised gifts to the scholarship students and donated 30 brand-new laptops to the Foundation, reaffirming his commitment to empowering the next generation through education and digital access.

Also Read | MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Releases Madhya Pradesh’s Class 5th and 8th Re-Exam Results at rskmp.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Marks.

Part of the Foundation's expansive Digital Literacy Programme, the newly inaugurated labs equipped with over 600 high-performance computers are set to directly benefit more than 15,000 students from Grades 6 to 10. These future-forward labs are designed to teach everything from basic digital literacy to coding, AI concepts, and data analysis, helping prepare students for a competitive digital world.

The event also celebrated Batch 3 of the Sneh Asha Scholarship Programme, which offers full-spectrum educational support including coaching, college fees, laptops, mentorship, and career guidance to meritorious students from underserved communities. This year's 12 scholars join a growing network supported under the Foundation's three flagship tracks: Saraswati (10th-grade toppers), Shakti (graduation support), and Laxmi (postgraduate aspirants).

Founder & Chairperson Siddhi Jaiswal shared, "Our students are our greatest teachers. When they told us they didn't know how to use the laptops we gave them, we knew it was time to bridge the digital divide in a deeper way. Today's launch isn't just about computers, it's about confidence, opportunity, and equity."

Co-Founder & Trustee Sneha Jaiswal added, "Too often, education solutions stop at access but access without empowerment is incomplete. Our goal isn't just to provide infrastructure, it's to transform entire learning ecosystems. These labs are not just rooms with computers; they are launchpads for possibility. And our scholarship programme isn't just about financial aid it's about mentorship, belief, and sustained hand-holding."

Heartwarming stories of resilience and achievement also took center stage, with scholars now studying at IITs, athletes who've represented their state, and artists finding their voice--all nurtured by the Foundation's holistic support ecosystem.

About Sneh Asha Foundation

Established in 2023, the Sneh Asha Foundation is a registered trust committed to empowering underprivileged communities through educational equity and digital inclusion. Its flagship Digital Literacy Programme spans 15 schools, 600+ internet-enabled computers, and 15,000+ students, while its Scholarship Programme supports 50 students through higher education with full financial and mentorship backing. The Foundation's mission is rooted in the belief that "Talent is universal, but opportunity is not.

About the Founders

Mrs. Siddhi Jaiswal, Chairperson & Founder Trustee, is the visionary behind Sneh Asha Foundation. Her deep belief in equal opportunity through education has guided the organization's every milestone.

Ms. Sneha Jaiswal, Co-Founder & Trustee, brings operational acumen and community insight, playing a pivotal role in scaling impact through strategic program implementation and partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)