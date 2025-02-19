BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading systems integrator and reseller in India, proudly announces that it has achieved Nutanix Premier Reseller status within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program.

Harsh Vaishnav, Director, Channel Sales in Southern Asia, Nutanix, said, "Softcell's proven capabilities in addressing the evolving needs of enterprise customers and its commitment to excellence make it an outstanding partner. By combining Nutanix's innovative hybrid multicloud platform with Softcell's deep industry expertise, we can help more Indian enterprises simplify their IT operations, improve scalability, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This will enable them to run modern applications and manage data anywhere."

Nutanix Premier Reseller status is the highest competency level within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. It is achieved by partners who have invested in developing Nutanix expertise including deep sales, technical, and services delivery competencies, and who have consistently sold the full Nutanix Cloud Platform. As a Premier Reseller, Softcell will gain access to enhanced resources, training, and support from Nutanix. This will enable Softcell to deliver comprehensive, secure, and scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian enterprises, helping them optimise IT ecosystems, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term growth.

"This milestone is a moment of pride for Softcell and reflects our dedication to delivering best-in-class solutions to Indian enterprises," said, Sai Gopal Pullabhatla, Director, Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited. "Becoming a Nutanix Premier Reseller within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program reinforces our leadership in driving innovation and value for our customers. With Nutanix's robust platform and our decades of experience, we are well-positioned to help businesses optimise their IT operations, secure their environments, and achieve sustainable growth in a highly competitive market."

For enterprises currently navigating the challenges of legacy virtualisation platforms, Softcell provides expert guidance and services to migrate workloads to Nutanix's flexible and efficient hybrid multicloud platform. Softcell's proven methodology enables a smooth transition, helping customers reduce costs, enhance performance, and unlock the full potential of their IT investments without disruption to their operations.

