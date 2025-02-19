Mumbai, February 19: Actor Vikrant Massey recently took to social media to wish his wife, Sheetal Thakur, on their wedding anniversary. Sharing an adorable photo on his Instagram, the ‘12th Fail’ actor posted a heartwarming image of himself with his wife and their son, Vardaan. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Wedding Anniversary Sheetu!!! (18/2/2022).” In the picture, Vikrant is seen holding their little son in his arms as he poses alongside Sheetal. The couple can be seen beaming with joy as they strike a pose.

Vikrant married his long-time girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur, on February 18, 2022, in a private ceremony held in the serene town of Shahtalai, Himachal Pradesh. Recently, the couple shared the first glimpse of their son, Vardaan, as they celebrated his first birthday. On February 10, Vardaan turned one, and doting dad Vikrant shared heartwarming photos showcasing adorable moments from the toddler’s first birthday celebration. Vikrant Massey in Goa for Shoot of Rajkumar Hirani's Series.

The first photo captured Vikrant lovingly holding Vardaan while posing alongside his wife, Sheetal. The second image featured the actor flashing a joyful smile as he held his son in his arms. The final shot showcased an utterly adorable moment, with little Vardaan pointing up at the sky, while his parents mimicked the same pose for the picture. The ‘Gaslight’ actor captioned the post, “Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan.” Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed their first child in 2024. Announcing the happy news, they wrote, “07.02.2024 For we have become one… we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son… love, Sheetal & Vikrant.” ‘Highest Point of My Career’: Vikrant Massey Expresses Gratitude After Watching ‘The Sabarmati Report’ With PM Modi (Watch Video).

Actor Vikrant Massey Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

On the work front, Massey made his acting debut with the television show “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” before transitioning to films. He went on to appear in a variety of notable projects such as “Lootera,” “Dil Dhadakne Do,” “Half Girlfriend,” “Chhapaak,” and “Haseen Dillruba.” The 36-year-old actor was most recently seen in “The Sabarmati Report,” which centers around the tragic Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express. Looking ahead, Vikrant has two exciting projects lined up: “Yaar Jigri” and “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).