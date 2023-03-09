Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has signed a Global Gold Services partnership agreement with Sinequa, the leading enterprise search cloud company. This partnership enables Sonata to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organizations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customized domain and situational applications.

In January 2020, Encore Software Services, a Sonata company, entered into a Gold Services Partnership agreement with Sinequa covering the United States. Since then, Encore has successfully implemented Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform for customers in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking and insurance and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai, India with certified consultants to provide high quality implementation services to its global customers.

"We are proud to see our partnership with Sinequa expanding beyond United States. It's a testimony of our strong collaboration in delivering distinctive set of innovative search solutions to our customers and enabling them to achieve superior customer service, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimized operational capabilities," said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO, Sonata Software.

Sinequa helps the world's largest and most complex organizations improve information discovery and knowledge management with intelligent search solutions. Sinequa's AI-powered search platform, optimized for Microsoft Azure, connects unstructured and structured data with a unified search interface to provide insights using deep learning, state-of-the-art natural language processing, knowledge mining and neural search. Sinequa delivers an optimal set of features and capabilities needed to accelerate the building and scaling of any insight application for the most complex and high-value use cases. The platform has been designed from the ground up to respect all security protocols and content access rights without compromise.

"Sinequa is proud to welcome Sonata and the team from Encore Software Services as our Global Gold Services Partner. Sonata brings experienced experts to implement and quickly customize our Search Cloud platform, allowing customers to extract new and useful business insights from the vast quantities of available data," said Alexandre Bilger, CEO, Sinequa.

"Sinequa's 200+ connectors, SBA Framework with Starter Apps enable us to deploy enterprise search solution for our customers in a matter of weeks that would have taken us many months to deliver without it," said Prasanth Kedarisetty, Sr Vice President at Sonata Software.

For more information, press only: Nandita Venkatesh, Sonata Software Limited CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony Bangalore 560004, India Tel:+91806778199 Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

