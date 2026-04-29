Business News | Sony Pictures Networks India and LIV Golf Forge New Broadcast Partnership for 2026 Season

BusinessWire India

New York [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: LIV Golf, the global golf league blending world-class competition with entertainment and culture to grow the game worldwide, announced today a new broadcast partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The agreement will see Sony deliver comprehensive live coverage of the 2026 LIV Golf League season to audiences in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives, broadcasting across its linear television channels (Sony Sports Network) and premium OTT platform (Sony LIV).

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The new LIV Golf League partnership sits alongside SPNI's existing 2026 broadcast agreement for The International Series, which features elevated events in world-class destinations. Co-sanctioned by LIV Golf and the Asian Tour, these events offer a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League and the Majors. Together, the agreements ensure that audiences across India and the broader South Asian and Central Asian regions will have unparalleled access to the complete LIV Golf ecosystem--from emerging global talent on The International Series to the game's biggest stars competing in the LIV Golf League.

Reflecting a commitment to showcasing elite competition in global markets, the 2026 LIV Golf League season features 14 events spanning 10 countries and five continents, ensuring fans across South Asia and Central Asia will have unprecedented access to elite golf competition. A cornerstone of this global footprint is the League's robust schedule in Asia, featuring the recently completed HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong and Aramco LIV Golf Singapore, alongside the highly anticipated LIV Golf Korea from May 28-31. Sony's coverage of the 2026 season commenced March 19-22 with LIV Golf South Africa in Saudi Arabia and is covering all of the League's global stops, culminating in the Aramco LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship from August 27-30.

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"We are thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India to bring LIV Golf to fans across India, South Asia, and Central Asia," said Orjan Olsson, SVP, International Media Rights at LIV Golf. "Sony is one of India's largest and most trusted sports broadcasters. Securing both linear television exposure and established premium OTT distribution materially improves our reach, brand visibility, and long-term positioning in a crucial market. Through Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV, viewers across the region will have unparalleled access to elite global stars, compelling team rivalries, and the global energy that defines the LIV Golf League."

Via the new rights agreement, golf fans and Sony LIV subscribers across India and the wider South Asian and Central Asian regions can consistently follow a premier global field spanning the sport's most elite competitors and iconic figures - including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, and more - alongside a rising generation of global talent such as David Puig, Tom McKibbin, Josele Ballester, Caleb Surratt, Michael La Sasso, and Elvis Smylie competing across 13 teams built to deliver compelling rivalries, global representation, and season-long drama.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Sony Pictures Networks India said "LIV Golf's competition format, with events contested over four rounds and 72 holes across many of the world's most iconic courses, is anchored by the League's signature shotgun start, which initiates play simultaneously across the entire course. The League's innovative broadcast approach accelerates pace and enhances both individual and team storylines, delivering a dynamic, action-dense viewing experience with significantly more live action than traditional golf broadcasts - all within a four-to-five-hour window for Sony viewers and global event attendees. With the addition of the LIV Golf League, Sony Pictures Networks India continues to strengthen its premier live sports portfolio, positioning LIV Golf alongside top-tier global sports properties and reinforcing its commitment to delivering mass reach and world-class sporting experiences."

"LIV Golf's competition format, with events contested over four rounds and 72 holes across many of the world's most iconic courses, is anchored by the League's signature shotgun start, which initiates play simultaneously across the entire course. The League's innovative broadcast approach accelerates pace and enhances both individual and team storylines, delivering a dynamic, action-dense viewing experience with significantly more live action than traditional golf broadcasts - all within a four-to-five-hour window for Sony viewers and global event attendees. With the addition of the LIV Golf League, Sony Pictures Networks India continues to strengthen its premier live sports portfolio, positioning LIV Golf alongside top-tier global sports properties and reinforcing its commitment to delivering mass reach and world-class sporting experiences."

"This partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India is a big moment for golf in India and personally, it means a lot," said Crushers GC's Anirban Lahiri. "To have a broadcaster of this scale bring LIV Golf into homes across the region gives fans a real connection to what we're building week in and week out. The energy, the team aspect, and the pace of play is something I think Indian sports fans will genuinely enjoy and resonate with. For me, it's also about visibility, giving young players in India a chance to see this level of competition up close and believe they can be part of it one day."

For more information on the 2026 LIV Golf Season, visit LIVGolf.com/schedule.

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