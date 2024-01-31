PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: In the relentless face of pollution and the alarming decline of natural resources, The Art of Living community, driven by the visionary ideals of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has embarked on a transformative journey with a series of impactful projects to combat environmental crises.

During a recent interview at the COP28 UN Climate Conference in Dubai in December 2023, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasized the importance of environmental mindfulness. His clear-sighted guidance includes promoting the planting of region-appropriate trees that demand minimal groundwater, a significant step toward sustainable conservation. For city dwellers, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar suggested engaging in terrace gardening and creating small gardens on balconies. This not only contributes to environmental conservation but also instils a sense of pride in children who can grow their own vegetables or fruits.

The Delicate Balance

The delicate balance between humans and the environment relies on the essential components of water and forests. Unfortunately, the global forest supply has dwindled by 32%, and urban pollution is on the rise, leading to the deterioration of water sources. In response to these challenges, The Art of Living has undertaken a global tree plantation initiative over the past two decades. The primary objectives include reviving arid water bodies, mitigating carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, enhancing soil quality for the regeneration of vanishing forests, and combating desertification.

Mission Green Earth: Nurturing the Roots of Change

To combat the pervasive environmental decline, The Art of Living initiated a large-scale project named 'Mission Green Earth' with the aim of inspiring individuals to engage in tree planting. In collaboration with the United Nations Millennium Campaign (UNMC) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), this effort led to the successful planting of 8.12 crore trees worldwide.

Significant initiatives encompass the planting of 1 lakh trees in Ladakh, contributing over 7,00,000 trees for river revitalization, and planting 90,000+ trees around recharge structures for water conservation. Afforestation efforts target areas with decreasing tree numbers, transforming disappearing forests into thriving ones. These activities extend to barren and semi-fertile lands, emphasizing region-specific planting of medicinal, fruit bearing trees and also trees that can survive harsh conditions.

The 90% tree survival rate owes its success to three crucial principles: utilizing drip irrigation in tree planting, excavating deep trenches for protection in forest areas, and daily monitoring of vulnerable locations to prevent unforeseen accidents.

Mission Green Earth stands out as one of the most significant endeavors against global warming, highlighting the collective impact of people taking action.

The Preservation of the Sundarbans is Just One of Several Case Studies

In the ongoing battle against land erosion threatening the iconic Sundarbans plantations in West Bengal (May 2022), The Art of Living has initiated a vital project. The rise in sea levels poses an existential threat, and to counteract this, strategic cultivation of Vetiver, Mangroves, and Citronella has been undertaken.

The aromatic herb, Citronella, not only enhances the biodiversity of the Sundarbans but also serves as a source of secondary income for local inhabitants. With the successful planting of over 2, 40,000 Vetiver and 60,000 mangrove saplings, this project significantly contributes to preserving the unique ecosystem.

Encompassing 44 villages, the initiative has a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of approximately 1.75 lakh people. Collaboration between The Art of Living, Swapnapuron NGO in Kolkata, the West Bengal Forest Department, and the Border Security Force has been pivotal in the project's successful completion.

Another Narrative is the Custard Apple Tree Plantation Initiative in Maharashtra

In 2018, The Art of Living and the Maharashtra government collaborated on a significant custard apple tree plantation initiative in Satara and Latur, Maharashtra.

1, 00,000 plants sourced as seeds (desi) and nurtured in a local nursery were strategically planted on hills belonging to the government in Satara. This programme is aimed at water conservation and soil erosion prevention. Additionally 40,000 high quality seeds and grafted saplings were planted in fields across Latur. The objective of this exercise was income generation for local farmers - with a projected annual income of 1 to 1.5 lakh.

Why Custard Apple

The choice of custard apple plants was tactical, as the fruit exhibits resilience to pests and diseases, requiring minimal maintenance. It is unique in that it regains foliage during the rainy season, even if dried out in the summer. Moreover, animals avoid eating the custard apple plant because of the scent of its leaves.

Accord Spurs Corporate Interest in Tree Planting

A seven-year tripartite agreement between the Maharashtra Government, The Art of Living, and the Hariyali Foundation, covers 33 acres of land dedicated to tree planting. Currently, 14,500 plants representing 80 diverse species of trees have been successfully planted. In addition, the initiative has seen the construction of 3 check dams and 18 low dams, enhancing the overall ecological infrastructure. The project utilizes drip irrigation for efficient water management and soil erosion prevention. All these efforts ensure an impressive 90% survival rate for the planted trees. The success of this initiative has attracted interest from corporate organizations such as Crisil, who are keen on volunteering for the project, further bolstering its impact and reach.

Ecological Diversity in Action: Exploring Varied Forestry Practices

1. Community-Engaged Forestry2. Integrated Agriculture and Forestry3. City Greening Initiatives4. Lush Forest Plantation/Miawalki 5. Wetland and River Basin Plantations

Strategies for Sustainable Impact

* Identifying Stakeholders: Knowing the stakeholders and planting trees accordingly.* Protective Measures: Digging deep trenches to protect the area from animals.* Sustainable Maintenance: Regular monitoring for sustainable maintenance of tree plantations.

Quick Statistics and Beneficiaries

8.12 crore trees worldwide.

7, 00,000+ trees strategically planted along river basins.

The Art of Living is collaborating with:

* Safexpress Pvt. Ltd, Gurgaon, on the Healing Forest Walkway initiative* The CSR wing of the State Bank of India on the Aranya Mission for a Green Earth* Atlas Copco-Fodder Groves at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Udgir * Notably, a tripartite agreement has been signed between the SBI Foundation, Maharashtra Forest Dept (MFD), and The Art of Living.

Positive Feedback

"Mission Green Earth is truly the most inspirational movement that the country has ever seen. A people's movement that worked its way up from the grassroots level, influencing the common man and the leader alike. Hundreds of volunteers all over the country worked in institutions, organizations and communities to spread the message of a Green Earth to a country with the largest carbon footprint in the world. The campaign was endorsed by UNEP, UNDP, and International Humanitarian City. It was also supported by Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Sharjah Municipality and Dubai Electricity and Water Department. This is a new beginning for a Greener UAE."- Rugmani Prabhakar/ Vanya Vora, UAE.

"The plantation sites that have been created in Nagzari and Takali villages shall be very beneficial for the environment and local atmosphere. Moreover, our kids can eat the native varieties of fruits grown in these plantations."- Sriram Pawar, Sarpanch, Nagzari, Maharashtra.

Committed to an Ongoing Mission

Committed to an ongoing mission of tree plantation, The Art of Living invites everyone to join in creating a movement during this phase of the Art of Living, contributing to the gift of greenery for the future. The Earth is once again being embraced by the renaissance of tree plantation, and collective efforts are essential for fostering a greener planet.

About the Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living's holistic approach to preserving the environment is turning crisis into hope. Fostering change through vast tree plantations, restoring life to once-barren and polluted waterways, advocating natural farming for soil health are some of the many ingenious and sustainable Art of Living initiatives that revitalize communities, livelihoods, and even policies.

For more updates:

