New Delhi, January 31: Honor is gearing up for the upcoming launch of its latest smartphone, the Honor X9b 5G. The launch of the Honor X9b 5G is likely to set the tech community abuzz with anticipation of a feature-packed smartphone. Potential buyers and technology enthusiasts might be keen to explore more about what Honor is expected to deliver with the Honor X9b 5G.

As per a report of Zee News, Honor is set to launch the Honor X9b 5G on February 15. The launch is highly anticipated as Honor might introduce the latest technologies to its upcoming smartphone, Honor X9b 5G. The company is expected to fulfil the needs of customers looking for advanced features in their smartphones. The Honor X9b 5G is rumoured to be priced with expectations set between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This price range is likely to appeal to a broad segment of customers. Smartphone Launches in February 2024: From iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Honor X9B and Nothing Phone 2(a), Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Honor X9b 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per the information available on the official website, the Honor X9b 5G is expected to have a 6.78 inch AMOLED display. The display is likely to feature an Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology for durability and vivid visuals. The display is expected to deliver a 1.5K resolution and the anticipated 1200 nit peak brightness.

The Honor X9b 5G is likely to come equipped with MagicOS 7.2, based on the Android 13 platform. The color options anticipated for the Honor X9b 5G is Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. The smartphone is likely to come up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and an Adreno A710 GPU. The Honor X9b is expected to have two variants ranging from 8GB+256GB to 16GB+256GB variant. Vivo V30 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone is likely to have a triple rear camera setup that might include a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera. The Honor X9b 5G is expected to be powered by a 5800mAh battery with 35w charging capability.

